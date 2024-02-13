Who Does Captain Kerry Titheradge Fire During 'Below Deck' Season 11? Here's What We Know
During 'Below Deck' Season 11, Captain Kerry Titheradge was reported to have fired multiple crew members.
Season 11 of Below Deck welcomed Captain Kerry Titheradge aboard the St. David and said goodbye to the beloved Captain Lee Rosbach.
Not only did this change in leadership throw viewers for a loop, but Captain Lee also wasn't expecting to exit so suddenly, especially after having 10 successful seasons under his belt. But Bravo was looking for a change, and Captain Kerry, who previously appeared on Below Deck Adventure, brought a new energy to the superyacht.
Except for returning crew members Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby, Season 11 featured a long list of newcomers including chef Anthony Iracane, stewardesses Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual, along with deckhands Kyle Stillie and Marie “Sunny” Marquis, and bosun Jared Woodin.
So many new faces, or as Captain Kerry may see it, so many replaceable employees. It's not unusual for someone to get fired by a captain in the Below Deck series franchise and during Season 11, Captain Kerry liberally uses his firing powers. So, who does Captain Kerry give the boot? Here's what we know.
Who does Captain Kerry fire during 'Below Deck' Season 11?
As of writing, Captain Kerry hasn't fired anyone yet in the episodes that have aired, but we already know multiple firings are expected during Season 11 of Below Deck and are likely soon to come.
In the trailer, we saw conflict between chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby as they tried to run their respective departments. "Please don’t get involved in interior drama,” Fraser said to Ben, who fired back, "Mate, you’ve had way more people let go on your side. End of story."
This leads us to believe that more crew members in Fraser's department were terminated than in Ben's department.
Captain Kerry previously told Us Weekly "I think we may have reached the record of firings this season,” foreshadowing how disorderly things will get aboard.
However, he further told the outlet that he was going to give the newcomers a bit of grace. “I try not to make judgments when they turn up. It’s important to look at their CVs,” he said.
Captain Kerry continued: “This year I made a decision that I wasn’t going to give stripes out. I wasn’t going to allocate anyone full-time on something before knowing how they work, who they are and what attitude they bring to the team. That was great. That really enabled me to make a decision that I’m proud of and that worked for the season. So that was cool."
Early on in Season 11, things got messy between Ben and bosun Jared Woodin. While Ben was trying to follow what Captain Kerry wanted, Jared was doing things his way and Ben made sure that Captain Kerry knew it was Jared making the mistakes, not him. This ultimately made Jared a candidate for getting let go.
The Twitter account for OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast even speculated that Jared was going to get the axe for his "dumb mistakes."
Will Jared be the first to go? We'll just have to tune in and see who Captain Kerry sacks.
Below Deck airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.