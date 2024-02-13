Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Who Does Captain Kerry Titheradge Fire During 'Below Deck' Season 11? Here's What We Know During 'Below Deck' Season 11, Captain Kerry Titheradge was reported to have fired multiple crew members. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 13 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau / Bravo

Except for returning crew members Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby, Season 11 featured a long list of newcomers including chef Anthony Iracane, stewardesses Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual, along with deckhands Kyle Stillie and Marie “Sunny” Marquis, and bosun Jared Woodin.

So many new faces, or as Captain Kerry may see it, so many replaceable employees. It's not unusual for someone to get fired by a captain in the Below Deck series franchise and during Season 11, Captain Kerry liberally uses his firing powers. So, who does Captain Kerry give the boot? Here's what we know.

Source: Fred Jagueneau / Bravo Lead deckhand Ben Willoughby and Captain Kerry Titheradge during 'Below Deck' Season 11

Who does Captain Kerry fire during 'Below Deck' Season 11?

As of writing, Captain Kerry hasn't fired anyone yet in the episodes that have aired, but we already know multiple firings are expected during Season 11 of Below Deck and are likely soon to come.

In the trailer, we saw conflict between chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby as they tried to run their respective departments. "Please don’t get involved in interior drama,” Fraser said to Ben, who fired back, "Mate, you’ve had way more people let go on your side. End of story." This leads us to believe that more crew members in Fraser's department were terminated than in Ben's department.

Captain Kerry previously told Us Weekly "I think we may have reached the record of firings this season,” foreshadowing how disorderly things will get aboard. However, he further told the outlet that he was going to give the newcomers a bit of grace. “I try not to make judgments when they turn up. It’s important to look at their CVs,” he said.

Source: Fred Jagueneau / Bravo Chief stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby

Captain Kerry continued: “This year I made a decision that I wasn’t going to give stripes out. I wasn’t going to allocate anyone full-time on something before knowing how they work, who they are and what attitude they bring to the team. That was great. That really enabled me to make a decision that I’m proud of and that worked for the season. So that was cool."

Source: Bravo Bosun Jared Woodin

Early on in Season 11, things got messy between Ben and bosun Jared Woodin. While Ben was trying to follow what Captain Kerry wanted, Jared was doing things his way and Ben made sure that Captain Kerry knew it was Jared making the mistakes, not him. This ultimately made Jared a candidate for getting let go. The Twitter account for OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast even speculated that Jared was going to get the axe for his "dumb mistakes."

Jared already seems flustered and is making a bunch of dumb mistakes. Also, his lead deckhand knows the boat really well and is already best friends with Capt Kerry. No chance he makes it through the Season. #BelowDeck — OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast (@OverBoard_Pod) February 6, 2024