Is Fraser the Next Stew to Leave ‘Below Deck’? Fans Are Worried Captain Sandy Fired Him

After Captain Lee Rosbach’s injury became too severe for him to be the studly leader we know and love in Season 10 of Below Deck, he entrusted St. David’s keys to another Bravo star — Captain Sandy Yawn. Right away, Captain Sandy brought the same no-nonsense approach fans have come to expect from her on Below Deck Meditteranean. While some fans appreciated seeing a familiar face leading the charge, others weren’t impressed by Sandy’s sudden changes.

Since Sandy’s arrival, the captain hasn’t had any problems getting rid of the stews she deems unfit for their jobs. Due to this, Below Deck watchers are worried the show’s first male chief stew, Fraser Olender, might be on his way out. So, does Fraser get fired on Below Deck Season 10? Keep reading to find out!

Does Fraser get fired on ‘Below Deck’?

In January 2023, Captain Lee live-tweeted with fans while watching the episode “Diary of a Deckie.” During the episode, Sandy fired Camille Lamb after the crew complained the stew wasn’t doing as much work as everyone else. While watching the scene, Captain Lee revealed that Sandy didn’t run the firing by him before she did it, which offended him. “So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. OK?” Captain Lee tweeted after adding that Sandy could’ve been more “respectful.”

Captain Lee agreed with Sandy’s decision to fire Camille, but explained that a “heads up” from his colleague would’ve helped the situation. After witnessing Lee’s tweets, fans suspected more drama would be brewing before Season 10 ends. On Reddit, several users felt Lee’s Twitter rant wasn’t only about the Camille firing. One user noted that Lee didn’t seem too upset at Sandy over Camille, which made them suspect she fired someone else without his approval.

“Go with me on this – We heard that Lee was really upset about a personnel decision that Sandy made without talking to him, and it doesn’t seem like that was Camille…” the fan wrote. The Reddit commenter added that someone new would be boarding St. David, but not as Camille’s replacement. They also said Fraser alluded to things becoming even more intense between the stews as the season continues.

However, some fans argued against the theory and shared Fraser attended BravoCon 2022, so he is likely still on Below Deck. Others noted how Captain Lee has praised Fraser’s work publicly and would disapprove of his getting fired.

“We can see throughout seasons how much Capt Lee cares about returning crew members,” one user mentioned. “I mean, look at Kate and Eddie. I could see him going off on Twitter because he doesn’t like the way Sandy is treating Rachel and Fraser. Sandy always treats interior like garbage, so it’s not a surprise to us.”

Fraser praised Captain Sandy Yawn’s leadership skills in ‘Below Deck’ Season 10.

While some Below Deck fans believe Fraser is on borrowed time as a chief stew, the reality star hasn’t given any clues that he’s leaving the show. Not only is Fraser staying, but he said he and Sandy’s working relationship gets better throughout the season.

“I think they have, overall, very different management styles,” Fraser said of Sandy and Lee. “I knew Captain Lee, and I knew how he worked. I knew how he liked things to be run. He also trusted me, and he gave me the confidence to be creative and enjoy my take on [it].”

Sandy has a problem with Fraser and I can’t figure out why. #belowdeck — Shorely a Teacher (@ShorelyATeacher) January 29, 2023

Fraser continued saying it “took some time” for him and Sandy to find their groove. However, he slightly confirmed he’s not leaving the show with a teaser for the Season 10 finale. “She taught me a lot about myself, and I think at the end of the season [you’ll] understand what I mean by that,” Fraser declared. “She really opened my eyes to things I previously wouldn’t have dealt with so well — without her making sure I did.”