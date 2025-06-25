"I Could Care Less" — Skyy Knox Reacts to “Pathetic” Tip Comment on 'Below Deck' The so-called "pathetic" tipper is speaking out! By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 24 2025, 9:20 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

One of the biggest perks of being on Below Deck, aside from the reality TV exposure, is the generous tips the crew usually receives after catering to guests 24/7. However, not every tip meets the crew’s expectations, which appeared to be the case during Episodes 3 and 4 of Season 12, when Canadian adult film star Skyy Knox and seven guests climbed aboard. The charter lasted five days, but the tip left Captain Kerry Titheradge unimpressed, with him calling it "pathetic."

Apparently, Skyy and his guests left a $19,990 tip, which might sound generous, but when split amongst the crew, it only comes out to around $1,500 per person. Still not terrible, but definitely lower than what Kerry had been hoping for. And while the captain didn’t hold back on his disappointment, Skyy has since responded to the criticism. His reaction, much like his tip, might not be what you were expecting. Here’s what he had to say.

Skyy Knox, labeled the “bad tipper” on 'Below Deck' Season 12, responded to Captain Kerry’s criticism.

The five-day charter, which played out in Episodes 3 and 4 of Below Deck Season 12, was packed with entertainment, thanks to both Skyy Knox and his guests, and the hardworking crew. At the end of it all, Captain Kerry praised the team for their impressive performance. But he also had to break the news that the tip they received was far from how he described their quality of work.

Skyy and his group handed over $19,990, which breaks down to about $1,500 per crew member (roughly $300 a day). Captain Kerry called it “pathetic.” And he wasn’t the only one who felt the tip fell short. In their confessional interviews, Damo Yorg and Kyle Stillie didn’t hold back either, admitting, “We got shafted.” Damo also added, “They gave us the whiskey d--k equivalent of a tip,” per Bravo.

So, it would seem that overall, the crew was pretty disappointed by the amount. But when Skyy was later asked how he felt about the “pathetic” tip comment, he didn’t seem all that bothered. A Reddit thread shared a screenshot of a conversation between Skyy and an Instagram user who said they enjoyed watching him on the episodes but wanted to know how he felt about the criticism.

Skyy replied, “I could care less.” He added, “It’s TV, and we had nothing to do with the tip. Our sponsor took care of everything.” So, it turns out the “pathetic” tip wasn’t necessarily a reflection of Skyy’s generosity, because, according to him, he wasn’t the one responsible for covering the cost of the trip or the tip.

How much do crew members normally make in tips on 'Below Deck'?