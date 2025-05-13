Below Deck Down Under' Stew Brianna Says She's Still "Very Close" to Harry Van Vliet Sparks flew quickly between Harry and Brianna on 'Below Deck Down Under.' By Allison DeGrushe Published May 13 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is nearing its end, with the highly anticipated finale set to air on Monday, May 26, 2025. But before we say goodbye to the Katina crew, there's one topic we simply can't ignore.

Of course, we're talking about the boatmance between deckhand Harry Van Vliet and stew Brianna Duffield! The chemistry between them was undeniable from the start, but are they still together months after filming ended? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Bravo

Are Harry and Brianna from 'Below Deck Down Under' still together?

During the April 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brianna dropped some shocking updates about her connection with Harry. When asked about the status of her long-distance romance with the Australian, the model revealed, "I have been living in Australia since November."

Brianna added, "Harry and I are very, very close," hinting at both their strong emotional bond and the fact that they now live in the same country. "We talk often." But instead of giving a clear answer about whether they're still together, she teased that fans will "have to wait until the season ends to see how this escalates."

Source: Bravo

While the situation remains somewhat mysterious, it's hard not to speculate that Brianna and Harry are still an item. After all, she's been living in Australia for nearly half a year now — there's got to be some deeper relationship there! Of course, there's always the possibility that they're just friends now, especially given Harry's recent comments.

Speaking of which, on the March 12 episode of Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Harry revealed that he's currently single. In fact, he even mentioned he was "on the market" and searching for a new lady.

Brianna's feelings for Harry grew stronger as time passed.

While the New Jersey native has been cautious about revealing too much about her relationship status, she did share some new insights into her romance with Harry. Despite their initial efforts to take things slow, Brianna admitted that she found herself becoming more invested in the relationship as time went on.

During her appearance in the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse, host Andy Cohen asked, "Who had more hope that the boatmance would carry over to land?" Without hesitation, Brianna answered, "Me."

The conversation quickly shifted to another revealing question: Who was "more afraid of commitment" in the relationship? The stewardess didn't mince words when she answered, confidently declaring, "Harry!" Brianna's response clearly hinted at a dynamic where Harry may have been more hesitant to dive into a serious relationship, while she seemed to be the one more open to exploring what could come of their relationship.