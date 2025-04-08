Who Gets Fired From ‘Below Deck Down Under’ in Season 3? Inside the Cast Member’s Exit As the Australian counterpart to the long-running Bravo franchise, ‘Below Deck Down Under’ quickly became a hit with fans. By Danielle Jennings Published April 8 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Part of what makes reality television so appealing and addictive is the drama that inevitably ensues — and Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under is filled with it. Fans were shocked this season when a cast member set sail for the last time after being fired.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Australian counterpart to the long-running Bravo franchise, Below Deck Down Under quickly became a hit with fans when it premiered back in March 2022.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who gets fired from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 3?

Sous chef Anthony Bird had a very short run on the third season of Below Deck Down Under, as his repeated conflicts and verbal altercations with head chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and secret employment attempts led to his firing. Anthony was fired early, specifically during the fourth episode of the season by Captain Jason — and he was not missed among the remaining crew members, to say the least.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Anthony get fired?

While in the midst of the boiling point with Tzarina in the kitchen over their battling cooking styles and approaches to cuisine, Anthony decided to secretly look for a new job while still under contract. The move eventually got back to Captain Jason and it did not sit well with him, resulting in him taking matters into his own hands. Rather than wait for Anthony to find a new job, Captain Jason decided to intercept him by firing him before he could eventually quit.

What happened to Anthony after being fired from ‘Below Deck Down Under'?

Since being ousted from his time among Captain Jason and the crew, Anthony has kept a pretty low profile. Per ScreenRant, Anthony’s post-Below Deck career included starting his own catering company, Bird & Co. However, after the initial launch and postings on social media, the Instagram account associated with the company has been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

On the personal side of social media, Anthony’s Instagram page, while still active, is rarely updated and his interactions with fans are extremely limited. Some fans speculate that he may be keeping a decidedly low profile due to how things went for him while on Below Deck Down Under.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Did Anthony ever apologize to Tzarina?

In a February 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Tzarina shared an update of what has happened between the two former co-workers after Anthony was fired. “I don’t think Anthony knew exactly what his job role was, which I don’t think is 100 percent his fault. Anthony comes from very big boats and on boats that size, you have five chefs there and you have someone washing up, you have someone doing crew food and as the sous chef you make guest food,” Tzarina told the outlet.

Source: Bravo