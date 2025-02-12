'Below Deck: Down Under' Star Tzarina Mace-Ralph Is a Queen in the Kitchen She brings the spice in the kitchen, but not only in the dishes she prepares. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 12 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cheftzarina

Bravo's relatively new Below Deck series, Below Deck: Down Under, is made up of some seriously dynamic personalities. And, as you might expect, they clash from time to time. Included in those powerful personalities (who often clash) is the yacht Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Although her social media is filled with fun and food, it's no secret that she butts heads with some of the crew on Below Deck: Down Under. Here's what we know about Tzarina, as well as where she went after Season 2 wrapped up. Hint: far away and not far at all, at the same time.

Here's what we know about 'Below Deck: Down Under' star Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

We don't know a lot about Tzarina's family because she keeps things fairly low-key with her loved ones. But we do know that she was born in Bristol, England, on April 13, 1992. According to The Cinemaholic, she graduated high school in 2010 and then immediately enrolled in culinary school, which led her to her current dream job of cooking fancy dishes for discerning guests on a luxury yacht.

It's unclear where her romantic life stands at the moment, but fans of Below Deck: Down Under did get to enjoy some juicy tea during Season 2 of the show. It all started with some serious eye-chemistry between bosun João Franco and Tzarina.

After some attempts to remain professional, they hooked up. But it was an ill-fated romance, and after a major flop of a date they decided to let it go and move on. After Season 2, João had moved on with a woman named Domi Tiesi. As for Tzarina, she doesn't really give any hints online as to where her love life has taken her.

Where did Tzarina go after 'Below Deck: Down Under' Season 2?

Yet we do know where her life life has taken her: Miami. In her Instagram bio, it reads, "Currently in Miami | Chef & Yacht Life." But does moving to Miami mean that she quit Below Deck: Down Under between Seasons 2 and 3? Luckily, no. The spicy head chef also appeared in Season 3 of Below Deck: Down Under, which premiered Feb. 3, 2025.

And just like Season 2, Season 3 promises to bring some more spice and fire from Tzarina, who holds nothing back as she butts heads with the crew's new sous-chef, Anthony Bird. In Episode 2, Tzarina quipped, "I feel like Anthony sees me as like the new stepmom that he doesn’t really want, but has to put up."

