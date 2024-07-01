Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck What Has João Franco Been Up to Since 'Below Deck'? He's had boatmances and has broken hearts, but what has João been up to since his Below Deck days? By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 1 2024, Published 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As Season 9 of Below Deck Med continues to play out, many are reflecting on past seasons thanks to the almost entirely new cast. The ninth season has already featured a firing thanks to a company's incompetence. There's been an attempt at a sneaky hook-up between Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron. Now, there's a love triangle between Ellie Dubaich, Joe Bradley, and Bri Muller. With all the hormones flying around the Mustique, it would be impossible for any sort of drama to be avoided.

When it comes to difficult boatmances, no one was more experienced than João Franco, whose work ethic was only paralleled by the terrible nature of his alter-ego known as Jezabob. João appeared on Below Deck Med Seasons 3 and 4, as well as on Below Deck Down Under Season 2. While on Below Deck Med, João gained a reputation for being a bit of a ladies' man and a misogynist at the same time. He's had boatmances and has broken hearts, but what has João been up to since his Below Deck days?

João Franco

What has João Franco been up to since his time on 'Below Deck Med' and 'Below Deck Down Under'?

After he left the Below Deck franchise, João's primary focus was taking his yachtie life to the next level. He shared his dreams of becoming a full-fledged captain and began pursuing that immediately. In 2021, he did an interview with Captain Glenn Shepard, where he shared that he had finished his officer of the watch courses, which is an important step to take when working to become a captain. He became a small vessel captain in 2023, and later that year shared he can now captain larger vessels.

João Franco and Tzarina Mace-Ralph on 'Below Deck Down Under'

João Franco's love life on 'Below Deck Med' and 'Below Deck Down Under' was a disaster of his own making.

João's impressive work ethic was noticed by Captain Sandy Yawn immediately, while his flirtatiousness was noticed by every other woman on the crew. He began a relationship with Brooke Laughton, which was immediately off to a rocky start as he was unable to keep his flirtatiousness in check. After the season ended, Brooke shared that they had broken up, and both of them accused the other of cheating. Then, while on Below Deck Down Under, João linked up with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

How has João Franco's love life been since his time in the 'Below Deck' universe?