Netflix's Jo Franco Dishes on Staying Safe While Traveling Solo as a Female (EXCLUSIVE)
For Jo Franco, host of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix, traveling the world isn’t a job, issa lifestyle.
Born in Brazil, the jetsetter has spent the better part of her life trotting the globe and, as a result, is fluent in a total of several languages — five to be exact.
Along with English, French, and Spanish, she also speaks Italian and Portuguese. And after her recent trip to Europe, she can add German to the list.
Jo recently sat down with Distractify to share how she learned a new language in two months and, along the way, gave us a masterclass on the art of solo female travel.
‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ host Jo Franco talks learning German on her solo trip to Berlin.
On Amazing Vacation Rentals, Jo and her co-hosts give us a glimpse at some of the most gorgeous getaways in the world. However, she’s not afraid to catch a flight to a foreign country by herself — and her recent trip to Europe was no exception.
In June, the TV personality embarked on a journey to Berlin, Germany. During her stay, Jo’s multilingualism was put to the test as she challenged herself to learn the county’s native tongue in only 60 days.
And with the help of Lingoda — an online language school — she totally nailed it.
At the start of her trip, Jo told Distractify, "Lingoda has their Language Sprint, and they challenged me to learn German. I was like, 'You know what? I'm in. I'm literally in because this is my new mission.'"
"I was basically flashing back to all of my favorite memories — and it's always been connections," she added. "Those connections usually happen in a more profound way when you can communicate with more people."
With this in mind, Jo wants to "learn as many languages as possible," while also making connections with new people on her travels.
While Jo is an advocate for solo travel, she also advises that you do it safely. She learned this firsthand after sustaining a gunshot wound in Brazil.
Jo Franco on the best solo travel tip for women: “Have a very good relationship with your gut.”
In 2017, Jo revealed that she had been shot during an attempted robbery while vacationing in Brazil. “I have gone through some crazy things in my travels,” Jo shared. “Whether it was getting robbed or getting shot or having to navigate the world of being a woman dating abroad and knowing how to get out of a bad situation.”
However, the traumatic incident didn’t stop her from jet-setting. Instead, her experiences overseas have only made her discerning. “All of these things have happened and I'm still gung-ho about solo travel,” she shared.
According to Jo, she’s learned that the key to traveling abroad is to “have very good relationship with your gut. Especially if you're traveling alone.”
“As a minority, as somebody who is a woman, these are survival skills. And they get really sharpened when you're in a new country where you may or may not speak the language, but you're certainly not fluent or certainly not local.”
You can see Jo on Seasons 1 and 2 of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix.