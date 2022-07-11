Netflix's Jo Franco Dishes on Staying Safe While Traveling Solo as a Female (EXCLUSIVE)

For Jo Franco, host of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix, traveling the world isn’t a job, issa lifestyle.

Born in Brazil, the jetsetter has spent the better part of her life trotting the globe and, as a result, is fluent in a total of several languages — five to be exact.

Along with English, French, and Spanish, she also speaks Italian and Portuguese. And after her recent trip to Europe, she can add German to the list.