Megan Batoon Is the Budget-Friendly Host on 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Vacation Rentals' (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 18 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
After more than a year of staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many people are ready to dig out their passports, wipe the dust off of their suitcases, and start booking vacations.
Those who haven't been traveling since the pandemic restrictions began may feel overwhelmed at the prospect of putting together a trip from scratch. That's where the three guides on The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals step in.
Hosted by DIY designer and podcast host Megan Batoon, travel vlogger Joanna "Jo" Franco, and Million Dollar Listing New York alum Luis D. Ortiz, the Netflix original is a comprehensive guide for those looking to find the best rental homes on almost any budget.
Over eight episodes, they'll take viewers to places like Japan, Indonesia, Finland, the Bahamas, and to spots all around the United States. They'll test out the rentals themselves with two-night stays.
Luis has a handle on the luxury rentals, while Jo is focused on finding properties that are one of a kind.
Megan is bringing viewers to the budget-friendly options. Though her selections are less expensive, the Just a Tip podcast host told Distractify that she's definitely not cheating people out of the overall experience.
The mental wellness advocate discussed how her vlogging background prepared her for the show, and why the Netflix series will spark anyone's wanderlust.
Megan Batoon takes on an "older sister" or a "best friend" role on YouTube.
Because there are so many channels, videos, and scandals making waves on YouTube at any time, it's rare for a creator to have the longevity that Megan Batoon does.
The 30-year-old has been posting videos on the platform since 2011, and she first got her start with dance choreography routines. She eventually shifted to sketch comedy, and she's since been sharing lifestyle and DIY/design content.
While some YouTubers only share the highlight reels of their lives online, Megan shares what she's learned from her own experiences — including the good, the bad, and the ugly — with her 1.14 million subscribers.
"People on the internet have called me the older sister they've never had, or their best friend on FaceTime," she told Distractify. "I want relatability and connection to be in every piece of content that I put out. I've finally gotten to a point where I'm proud of everything I post, which is amazing as a creator."
In addition to maintaining a real perspective in her videos, Megan also dishes out advice and stays transparent about her insecurities in her podcast, Just a Tip.
The internet personality has some guidance for those who are looking to plan their next amazing getaway: Watch The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.
The DIY designer is showing the budget-friendly options on 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.'
The three hosts of the Netflix series understand how overwhelming it will be for prospective travelers to get back into the swing of planning a destination trip.
That's why, Megan said, they did all the legwork.
Megan, Jo, and Luis recognize that people will likely gravitate more toward rental properties rather than busy hotels. They've come up with options that people can actually immediately rent after watching the show.
"Whether you're looking for a vacation that is in the trees, that is super secluded, or that's within the same city or state as you, we've figured out three different ways of seeing whatever vacation you want," Megan explained. "We're the guides who have done the pre-work for you to sit back and just pick which vacation you want to have ... All of these places are rentable."
For the content creator, it was a natural fit for her to focus on the least expensive options — which will include a treehouse and a communal space in Bali that is $24 a night per bed (the price also covers a vegetarian meal).
"My entire background is in the DIY space. It made the most sense for me to handle all of the budget-friendly options because I basically show people how they can have whatever vacation they want without breaking the bank," she said. "You can still get luxury-type experiences without paying a luxury price tag."
According to Megan, spending less doesn't have to mean sacrificing on quality.
"It was really important for me to show what is actually out there, that you can afford, that doesn't feel like you're skimping on anything," she concluded.
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is available to stream on Netflix now.