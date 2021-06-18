Megan Batoon Is the Budget-Friendly Host on 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Vacation Rentals' (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a year of staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many people are ready to dig out their passports, wipe the dust off of their suitcases, and start booking vacations. Those who haven't been traveling since the pandemic restrictions began may feel overwhelmed at the prospect of putting together a trip from scratch. That's where the three guides on The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals step in.

Article continues below advertisement

Hosted by DIY designer and podcast host Megan Batoon, travel vlogger Joanna "Jo" Franco, and Million Dollar Listing New York alum Luis D. Ortiz, the Netflix original is a comprehensive guide for those looking to find the best rental homes on almost any budget. Over eight episodes, they'll take viewers to places like Japan, Indonesia, Finland, the Bahamas, and to spots all around the United States. They'll test out the rentals themselves with two-night stays.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Luis has a handle on the luxury rentals, while Jo is focused on finding properties that are one of a kind. Megan is bringing viewers to the budget-friendly options. Though her selections are less expensive, the Just a Tip podcast host told Distractify that she's definitely not cheating people out of the overall experience. The mental wellness advocate discussed how her vlogging background prepared her for the show, and why the Netflix series will spark anyone's wanderlust.

Megan Batoon takes on an "older sister" or a "best friend" role on YouTube. Because there are so many channels, videos, and scandals making waves on YouTube at any time, it's rare for a creator to have the longevity that Megan Batoon does. The 30-year-old has been posting videos on the platform since 2011, and she first got her start with dance choreography routines. She eventually shifted to sketch comedy, and she's since been sharing lifestyle and DIY/design content. Article continues below advertisement While some YouTubers only share the highlight reels of their lives online, Megan shares what she's learned from her own experiences — including the good, the bad, and the ugly — with her 1.14 million subscribers. "People on the internet have called me the older sister they've never had, or their best friend on FaceTime," she told Distractify. "I want relatability and connection to be in every piece of content that I put out. I've finally gotten to a point where I'm proud of everything I post, which is amazing as a creator." Source: Nicol Biesek Article continues below advertisement In addition to maintaining a real perspective in her videos, Megan also dishes out advice and stays transparent about her insecurities in her podcast, Just a Tip. The internet personality has some guidance for those who are looking to plan their next amazing getaway: Watch The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.