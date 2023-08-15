Is Captain Jason From 'Below Deck: Down Under' Dating? His Relationship History, Explained

While anyone who can afford a yacht party will be in for some seafaring fun on a glamorous vessel, they're not the only ones going through some festivities and drama. The crews on Below Deck have their own fair share of partying and choppy waters. The reality show series follows the crew members of superyachts as they navigate their work, personal lives, and messy love polygonal shapes all at once. In March 2022, a new spin-off premiered in the form of Below Deck: Down Under.

As the name suggests, the new spin-off follows the crew members of yachts working superyacht season in Australia. The series originally premiered on Peacock before joining its predecessors on Bravo for Season 2, which premiered on July 17, 2023. This season follows the drama aboard the "Northern Sun". While the overall crew of the yacht differs from Season 1, the vessel is still headed by chief stewardess Aesha Scott and the ever-popular Captain Jason Chambers. But is the Below Deck heartthrob dating anyone?

Is Captain Jason Chambers from 'Below Deck: Down Under' dating anyone?

Captain Jason has been at the helm of Down Under for its first two seasons so far. He quickly gained popularity among audiences for being one of the most attractive captains on the series to date. But he's not only a dreamboat on a boat, because he's been praised by fans and critics alike for how he's handled some of the more problematic scandals aboard his ship. In episodes 6 and 7 of Season 2, he directly fired two crew members for inappropriate physical activity and harassment.

As he defuses harrowing situations aboard the Northern Sun, folks are eager to know whether or not the captain has a first mate in his love life. As of this writing, Captain Jason isn't officially dating anyone, though he has teased that he's open to a relationship with the right person. As a 50-year-old father of one to his eight-year-old daughter, he's got his priorities straight when it comes to who's really important what he looks for in a partner.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, he admitted that he does sort of have a type. "For me to have a relationship, someone has to be very independent and secure in their own situation," he told the outlet. "Someone has got to be acceptable for what I've got going on which is my daughter and my work moving around. So they have to have their own thing going on."