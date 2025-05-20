Marina and Nic Had a Steamy Connection on ‘Below Deck’ — Are They Still Together? “I’m a human, I am a woman, so let’s see where this goes." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 20 2025, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Viewers of Below Deck Down Under know the cast works hard, but plays even harder. In between the rowdy guests to handle and messy cabins to clean, there's more steamy hookups and rendezvous keeping the Katina crew busy at night and into the early morning.

Stewardess Marina Marcondes De Barros and deckhand Nicolas Cattelan were among the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 cast members engaging in extracurricular activities. However, as previous Below Deck seasons have proven, some boatmances don't always make it offshore. So, are Marina and Nic together? Here's what to know.

Source: Bravo

Are 'Below Deck' stars Marina and Nic still together?

Marina and Nic's romance is seemingly up in the air. There's no evidence suggesting they've broken up, and the couple also made it clear in Season 3, Ep. 16 that they saw a future in each other and wanted to explore their romance further. Still, neither of them have shared any photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

Marina and Nic's fling began soon after they arrived on the boat. While many of their co-workers were turned off by the deckhand's nerdy ways, the stewardess didn't seem to mind, and was actually intrigued by him being a little different. Marina and Nic instantly connected, and he shared how much he was attracted by her on the show.

"Marina's adorable," he said in a confessional. "Growing up, I did not approach women. I mean, my first kiss was at 19. I often say thank God for feminism because then they ask me out a couple of times."

Nic eventually showed Marina he had feelings for her during a night out with the crew. As the night commenced, he commented on how "adorable" his crush was as she moved her feet back and forth. Nic then showed how much he liked Marina by kissing her as they danced at a club after dinner.

Marina said she had no idea Nic had a crush on her on 'Below Deck Down Under.'

Marina and Nic's boatmance is seemingly going strong due to their mutual attraction. Like her boat bae, the native Brazilian thought her co-worker was attractive, though she didn't think he would also be into her and was surprised when he kissed her. “When I saw his CV, I thought that he was cute and interesting,” Marina explained to Decider. "I had no idea he fancied me at all."