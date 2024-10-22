Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Newbie Cloyce Martin Is No Stranger to Being on TV Cloyce was just 22 when he joined 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 22 2024, 7:35 a.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

As a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 newcomer, Cloyce Martin isn't exactly winning any brownie points with anyone else in the yacht, namely Captain Glenn Shephard and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher. But that hasn't stopped viewers from wondering about the 22-year-old professional chef. Even if he is here for a good time and not necessarily a long time.

Long before the Bravo show cast Cloyce, he had already dipped his toes into reality television with a cooking competition show. And in many ways, cooking has always been part of his life. So for him to take his job on Below Deck Sailing Yacht a little less than seriously doesn't really seem like the actions of a professional.

Cloyce Martin from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is a young crew member.

At just 22 years old, Cloyce is young for a member of the crew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, let alone the person in charge of feeding all of the guests. Which is probably why he feels totally OK with fraternizing with the guests on a charter during the Oct. 21 episode. When he ventures off on an excursion, Captain Glenn is spotted searching for him so he can have lunch prepared for the guests who are also out on the excursion.

Maybe Cloyce isn't winning any early brownie points on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but he has been in the business since he was a teenager. And, according to his website, Cloyce is considered a "culinary prodigy." Cloyce also offers mentorship and training to other chefs who want to learn under him, and it's safe to say his behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is not indicative of who Cloyce is IRL.

Outside of being a professional chef, who is also available for hire for private events by the way, Cloyce is extremely close to his family. His Instagram is full of photos of himself with his parents and sisters. Whatever the case may be with his behavior on the show, Cloyce definitely has some core values he has managed to hang onto.

Cloyce Martin was on another reality show before.

Years before Cloyce was brought on as a chef for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he competed as a young chef on FYI's Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown. Cloyce was 14 at the time, and according to his bio, his signature dishes included salmon and chicken. Which still apparently stands today, judging by his dishes of choice on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.