'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Cast Includes Only 3 Returning Crew Members Season 4 of the Bravo series proved to be too much for most of the previous cast. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET

Sail-ebration time, come on! After a slight delay, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for Season 5! The Bravo spinoff premiered its new season on Monday, Oct. 5, and fans of the show were excited to see what tricks a new cast of deckhands and stews have under their sleeve. Thankfully, we weren't disappointed, as the season has already left us wanting more, as some of the drama from Season 4 remains.

In addition to some of the messiness from Season 4 spilling over into Season 5, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has several new crew members entering Parsifal III for the first time. Six cast members are new this season, with only three familiar faces returning. Here's what to know about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 cast and why one memorable member from the previous season is missing.

Source: Bravo

Who is in the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 cast?

Daisy and Gary's return was a pleasant addition for fans, though not so much for the co-workers-turned-lovers. In Season 4, we watched Daisy navigate a love triangle between her, Gary, and Colin MacRae.

Source: Bravo

The love triangle was juicy to watch, but it was incredibly challenging for the crew, as they only knew about the fling once the trio worked together on the ship. As Daisy reflected on the triangle, she was worried about seeing Gary again after all of their past issues.

"I am super excited to be here but seeing Gary — I just don’t want to be around him,” Daisy admitted on the show. "Gary made my life very difficult last season. He did not respect my relationship.” The exes eventually sat down and talked to rid themselves of any awkwardness since they had to work together all season and were bound to interact. Gary apologized for not being a good "friend" to Daisy during her and Colin's breakup, and their truce allowed them to start fresh.

Why did Colin MacRae not return for 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

While Daisy and Gary were open to turning over a new leaf for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Colin seemingly wanted to stay as far away from his ex as possible. Ahead of the new season, Colin confirmed he wouldn't be joining, but not because of his and Daisy's difficult breakup. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of rebuilding a hurricane-damaged Catamaran. He shared his journey with fans on an episode of YouTube's Sailing Parlay Revival.

Though Colin's love for sailing ultimately caused him to step away from the show, his drama with Daisy and Gary was a significant reason for his departure. As of this writing, he no longer has relationships with either member of the Season 4 triangle, though his post-Below Deck content show he's still Capt. Glenn's right-hand man.