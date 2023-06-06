Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Gary and Daisy's Relationship Has Endured Rough Waters on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Gary King and Daisy Kelliher's relationship on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' has been anything but smooth sailing. Let's dive into the timeline. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 6 2023, Updated 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @king_gk

The relationship between Gary King and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht hasn't been easy for either of them. Or, for Colin MacRae, Daisy's Season 4 love interest. After Daisy and Gary entered the Below Deck universe in 2021, fans of the Bravo series have continuously speculated that the reality stars are more than friends. And they aren’t the only ones who see their dynamic that way.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary has spoken out about his and Daisy's connection and their past is a big part of their storyline in Season 4. Especially since Daisy is ready to move on. Let’s dive into Gary and Daisy’s relationship timeline and how they ended up where they are today.

Source: Instagram / @king_gk

Article continues below advertisement

Gary and Daisy’s relationship timeline started out rocky during Season 2 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

The chief stew and first officer first graced fans' screens in 2021 when the second season of the Below Deck spin-off series debuted on Bravo. However, the duo did not hit it off right away. Despite holding separate job responsibilities, Gary and Daisy’s personalities frequently clashed during their time in Season 2. So much so, the Irish reality star revealed during her first Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion that she didn’t know if she would want to be co-workers with Gary again.

“You clearly hated me and thought I was a giant b--ch,” the chief stew told the New Zealand native. However, Gary denied the allegation and explained that he only said that she was “acting b--chy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gary and Daisy’s relationship turned passionate during Season 3 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

While it’s no secret Gary and Daisy’s relationship started rocky during Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, their dynamic shifted significantly during Season 3. When the Bravo stars reunited for their second stint on the reality series, they engaged in a steamy makeout session in the hot tub during a night out.

The kiss was so passionate that Gary and Daisy almost slept together that night. But despite the palpable sexual tension between the two, the co-stars continued insisting that there was nothing romantic happening between them. In fact, Daisy revealed on her Instagram story in January 2022 that she didn’t remember the kiss at all. “No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day,” Daisy admitted, per Us Weekly. “I have no recollection of that kiss.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gary revealed that he and Daisy hooked up in the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 mid-season trailer.

After being caught in a love triangle with Gary and Colin MacRae during Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the first officer revealed shocking information during the mid-season trailer that altered his relationship with Daisy. When Gary got jealous about the chief stew’s hook-up with the chief engineer, Daisy immediately put him in his place. “You f---ing could have had me a million times over, and you didn’t want me,” she said in the trailer. “Now you can’t have me, and now you f---ing want me?”

Then, Gary dropped the ultimate bombshell. “Having sex with you was f---ing amazing,” he told her. When Daisy realized that cameras picked up on the first officer’s comment, she tried silencing Gary so he wouldn’t spill any more secrets about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement