Dani Soares Has Been More Focused on Navigating Life as a Single Mom Than She Has Been on Dating

Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 gave viewers plenty to digest, especially with the unfolding romance between Dani Soares and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. Although Dani only appeared in Season 2, which aired from March to June 2021, renewed interest in her life and relationships has emerged, especially with the constant chatter surrounding Jean-Luc's absence in his daughter's life.

Dani and Jean-Luc share a daughter, Lilly Rose, but he reportedly denied his connection initially before a DNA later proved he is. Still, he doesn't seem to play an active role in his daughter's life. Since Dani and Jean-Luc went their separate ways after filming, you're probably wondering what she's been up to and who she is dating now. Let's dive in!

Who is Dani Soares from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' dating?

Dani is currently living in Australia and appears to be single these days, focusing on her career as a registered nurse while caring for her daughter, Lilly, as a single mom. However, she did post to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 14, 2024, saying, "First night out in months ... but always the mum guilt."

This could mean she was simply enjoying a night out (what mom couldn’t use that?) or possibly on a date. However, based on the collection of photos she shared, it seems she was attending an event where Simon Pryce from The Wiggles was also present.

After Dani and Jean-Luc went their separate ways, it seems Dani refocused her attention on her daughter, who was born in May 2021 while Season 2 was still airing. As for Jean-Luc, he has been spending his time traveling and with his new girlfriend.

While many fans have labeled him a "deadbeat" dad and criticized him for his lack of involvement in his daughter's life, a quick scroll through his recent Instagram photos doesn’t exactly help his case. The only baby picture he has posted is of himself at two months old, although that post addressed how he found out he had a child and why he hadn't seen her — granted, the post was from 2021.

Dani Soares seems to be enjoying life as a single mother, despite the ups and downs.

Dani has made it clear in many of her Instagram posts that she has been juggling motherhood alone, which may be why she hasn't jumped back into the dating scene.

In a post from July 4, 2024, she detailed her experience, writing, "I would say that doing it on my own broke me in many ways, I would say that not having a full night of sleep in over three years made me lose all my marbles, that I'm so thankful I could breastfeed cause I wouldn't have money to buy formula, that having to eat toast for a meal cause I couldn't afford anything else was tough ... but I have a healthy and beautiful girl and wouldn't change it for the world."

