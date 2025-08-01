Here's When 'Perfect Match' Season 3 Was Filmed For Netflix — Who Will Be Winning Couple? The new season for the mix-and-match dating show dropped on Aug. 1. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 1 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of the mix-and-match dating show Perfect Match are in for a treat, because the first six episodes of Season 3 dropped on Netflix on Aug. 1. Nick Lachey is hosting the reality TV show, and fans of Love Island are also in for a treat, as the show features a few cast members from the Bravo dating show as well.

According to Netflix, Perfect Match Season 3 will include new faces, as well as several stars from other reality shows, as they "pair up and go through various physical challenges to test their fledgling situationships." "The goal? Become the strongest couple at the villa, aka the Perfect Match."

Source: Netflix

Here is what we know about when 'Perfect Match' Season 3 was filmed.

According to Marie Claire, the third season of Perfect Match was filmed in 2024 during the summer months. The cast includes several former cast members from various reality TV shows.

Clayton from The Bachelor, Rachel from The Bachelorette, Carrington and Justine from Love Island, Cody, Olivia, and Alex from Temptation Island, AD, Ollie, Freddie, and Madison from Love is Blind, Juliette from Siesta, Quori-Tyler and Louis from Battle Camp; Louis, Lucy, and Jalen from Too Hot to Handle, Daniel from Dated and Related, Hannah from The Mole, J. R. and Sandy from The Ultimatum, and more are all in the Season 3 of the Netflix dating show.

One secret from the show is already out of the bag, because AD and Ollie announced that they'd fallen in love. He proposed in March, and the the duo announced that they are expecting a baby on Instagram on May 25, 2025. The two met while filming Perfect Match in 2024.

"You’re my best friend. You’re the love of my life," Oliie said to AD during the proposal. "I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you, and nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you."

AD shared a video of the couple walking along a grassy knoll as they shared a smooch and held hands. The post was captioned, "How you changed my world, you’ll never know." The video was set to the song Angel of Mine (Radio Mix) by Monica. The couple shared the baby's sonogram in the video and touched AD's baby bump as they looked into each other's eyes.

We don't know if they were the winning couple of the villa on Perfect Match, but it certainly looks like they are winning in life and love. Ollie spoke about the couple falling in love on the dating show and said he noticed they "were having the deeper conversations" on the Perfect Match.

"The more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life," he said. "I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now." Awww.