'Love Island’s' Hideaway Is the Most Coveted Space Where Limits Are Pushed

Source: Peacock

Peacock’s Love Island USA is easily one of the most captivating reality shows out there, and part of the credit goes to the wild twists and turns producers throw in to keep viewers on their toes. Between Casa Amor, Movie Night, and the nonstop challenges, a lot happens in the villa to test the Islanders and help them figure out who they really vibe with.

But let’s be real, it can be a lot to keep up with, especially if you’re the kind of viewer who checks in every now and then. One twist that’s definitely worth knowing about is the Hideaway. And if you are already familiar, chances are you want all the juicy details about what actually goes down when a couple gets that coveted invite. Here’s everything to know about this fan-favorite Love Island twist.

What is the Hideaway on 'Love Island'?

Source: Peacock

The Hideaway on Love Island is a private space where one lucky couple gets the chance to spend the night alone — an opportunity for some uninterrupted one-on-one time away from the chaos of the main villa and the other Islanders. It’s usually a luxury setup, think big bed, jacuzzi, and a few extra incentives to really set the mood. The Hideaway only opens when the group receives a text, and the Islanders have to nominate a couple to use it.

When the Hideaway opened during Love Island USA Season 7, the group immediately chose Amaya and Bryan to take advantage of the alone time. While some fans were just as excited as Amaya was, others felt the moment should’ve gone to Chelley and Ace, even though they’ve kept their intimacy to a minimum compared to the rest of the Islanders.

While those are the general rules for the U.S. version, things have changed a bit on the U.K. side. Traditionally, the Hideaway followed the same setup, closed until announced. But in recent seasons, Love Island U.K. has kept the Hideaway open 24/7, and it’s only available to Islanders who haven’t yet coupled up.

So, what are the rules while in the Hideaway on ‘Love Island’?

The Hideaway seems to have a clear anything goes policy, based on what past Islanders have shared after spending the night there. Sure, they might use code words to talk about it with fellow Islanders, but there doesn’t appear to be any real restrictions. So, yes, that means going all the way to fourth base is on the table.

Although some Islanders have gone all the way without the Hideaway, the private space gives them something they don’t get elsewhere in the villa — privacy. So if things do heat up, they’re not doing it in a shared room with other people sleeping nearby, or in a spot where everyone can see what’s happening.

One moment that really confirmed the Hideaway is wide open is when Amaya found out she and Bryan were heading there during Love Island USA Season 7. During a confessional, she bluntly stated that she needed to “shave her a-- crack.” If she’s going that far to get ready for her one-night stay, there are clearly no boundaries.

