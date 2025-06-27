'Love Island's Movie Night Twist Explained, And When to Expect It in Season 7 "Producers gave y'all what you wanted… movie night gonna be messy messy af." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 27 2025, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

One of the most anticipated twists on Love Island USA is movie night, with Casa Amor coming in as a close second. The show already packs in plenty of bold personalities and complicated relationship histories, which only fuels the drama. But movie night takes it even further as it stirs emotions, exposes secrets, and usually leads to a few fallouts between couples.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re new to the show, you might not be familiar with what movie night actually is. But longtime fans know exactly what’s coming, and you're probably already wondering when it’s going to happen during Season 7 of Love Island USA. Here’s what we know.

What is movie night on 'Love Island'?

Source: Peacock

For those unfamiliar with the iconic Love Island event, movie night is when the Islanders are brought together to watch clips of moments they didn’t witness, presented in true movie night fashion. The ladies usually sit on one side, the guys on the other.

Article continues below advertisement

Islanders are given “movie titles” to choose from, then they sit back and watch the drama unfold. Since no one can be everywhere in the villa at once, movie night gives them a front-row seat to moments they may have missed, and yes, they’re often juicy and controversial. This might include secret hookups, flirty conversations, or even a backstabbing comment caught on camera. The clips are usually shocking, unpredictable, and almost guaranteed to stir the pot in the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

So, when is movie night for 'Love Island USA' Season 7?

Movie night typically happens a few episodes after Casa Amor airs, which makes sense, considering that twist introduces several new bombshells into the villa, often leaving original Islanders second-guessing their partner picks. That’s exactly what happened in Season 7, when producers strategically brought in hotties like Clarke Carraway, Zak Srakaew, J.D. Dodard, Elan Bibas, and Savannah “Vanna” Einerson to stir the pot. And that's exactly what they did.

Article continues below advertisement

With a fresh batch of faces entering the villa, it’s safe to assume there were a few moments, unseen by others, that would make for prime movie night content. So, when will movie night air for Season 7, you wonder? Well, in Season 6 of Love Island USA, movie night took place on July 9. But since July 9, 2025, falls on a Wednesday (when the show usually doesn’t air), it could land on a different day this time, possibly July 10 or sometime during the second week of July.

It’s also worth noting that there’s been some speculation that movie night might not happen in Season 7. Some sources claim ITV2 producers decided to remove it from the lineup of twists after it was left out of the 2025 Love Island: All Stars series. The decision reportedly came after complaints were filed with the U.K.’s communications regulator, Ofcom, following the PDA Awards and The Grafties in 2024.