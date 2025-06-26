‘Love Island’s’ Hotel Amor Is the Franchise’s Wildest Twist Yet For one night during the retreat, cameras aren't allowed to film what's happening. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 26 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: ITV Studios

A significant task for all Love Island fans to add to their checklists is getting acquainted with the show's slang. If you don't know what a Bombshell is or what it means to be dumped, you've already lost the plot. Another popular term within the Love Island universe is Casa Amor.

The tantalizing week is the ultimate test of which couple is meant to be together after the show splits them up and gives them free rein to meet a new potential partner who tempts them into questioning if the person they left at home is for them. Messy right?? As if the series didn't already have various twists and turns, the franchise added another twist that Peacock fans think could take over Love Island USA, Hotel Amor. Here's what to know about the steamy shakeup.

What is Hotel Amor on 'Love Island?'

Those who hopped on the Love Island bandwagon late or exclusively watch Love Island UK or Love Island USA, you may not be aware of the sneakiness that occurs on its other international show, Love Island Australia. During Season 6 of the series, which began in November 2024, a new challenge, Hotel Amor, was introduced. The premise is similar to Casa Amor and was designed to test whether they can remain loyal to their partner while stuck with another contestant at a decadent resort.

According to Elite Daily, fans vote on which couples are paired for Hotel Amor. The couples selected for the experience don't have to already be an established couple, giving fans complete control over how the rest of the season unfolds. During Love Island Australia, the six couples didn't even stay in the same hotel room and were completely isolated from the rest of the group.

To make Hotel Amor even more exclusive for the cast, for one night during the retreat, cameras aren't allowed to film what's happening. That means that anything that happens when the cameras are down is never brought up on the show. A getaway to another gorgeous location AND a "no face, no case" built-in policy? Count us in!

Why fans think Hotel Amor is coming to 'Love Island USA.'

Hotel Amor was a twist that many Love Island fans didn't see coming. So much so that when Love Island USA aired its seventh season in June 2025, the experiment wasn't on fans' radar until it was. Season 7, Ep. 20 of the Peacock series showed Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe getting sent home. Fans were heartbroken to see them go, especially Olandria, who had been a fan favorite all season.

Fortunately for us, in a shocking shift, the Ariana Madix-hosted reality show ended with a cliffhanger. Just as Nic was walking out of the villa with his luggage, Olandria pulled up in a black car during the last few moments of the episode. "Quick, hurry up! Get in!" she yelled to him. "Nic, c'mon on, hurry!" Nic did as he was told, though he and everyone watching at home wanted to know what the heck was going on.

Of course, the cliffhanger happened before Love Island USA's Wednesday break, leaving fans to theorize over what happened. Several viewers, including TikToker @caschiiii, believed they were headed for the Love Island USA's version of Hotel Amor. In the user's post, she explained how producers likely put them in Hotel Amor after viewers shipped them on social media.