'Love Island USA' Season 7's Memes Will Keep You Laughing When You're Not Punching the Air 'Love Island USA' Season 7 came in sizzling, as fans have had opinions about it from episode 1. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 25 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET

While Love Island has been known to spark intense online debates, the stakes aren't actually that high. The contestants on the dating experiment are either paired with the love of their life or they aren't. Although viewers care about which couple wins the grand prize of $100,000, there's a lot to discuss before we get there.

Love Island USA Season 7 came in sizzling, as fans have had opinions about it from the first episode. Here are just some of the hilarious memes you may have missed while keeping up with the season.

Ace Greene's shadiness on 'Love Island USA' created one of the show's best memes.

Ace Greene established himself as the Love Island USA cast's voice of reason during Season 7. But in many cases, the truth hurts, and his honesty was especially brutal. His tough love approach to the emotional rollercoaster his friends, namely Jeremiah Brown, experienced was hilarious for fans to watch. But Ace's reaction to his potential boo Amaya Espinal crying over Jeremiah being recoupled with Bombshell Iris Kendall. As Amaya sobbed over them being apart, Ace gave an intense side-eye that quickly circulated the internet.

'Love Island USA' fans HATE to see a Wednesday coming.

the fact it’s wednesday and no love island episode.

————— pic.twitter.com/0UytDOjmMn — cece (@CeceRey) June 25, 2025

Like most things and people, Love Island USA needs time to reboot. So, after streaming on Peacock six days a week, the show takes a break on Wednesdays. While the break gives the cast time away from the cameras, fans don't appreciate the hump day pause, even when we know it's coming every week.

Huda and Nic's "mamacita" exchange even caught Megan Thee Stallion's attention.

Yall they made im a mommy, mamacita a song 😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/y4hEexVkal — Ryn ⛰️ San (@RynSan3) June 20, 2025

Telling a potential romantic partner something personal about yourself is never easy, but Nic Vansteenberghe unintentionally broke the ice when Huda Mustafa told him that she's a single mom to her daughter Arleigh. After Huda told Nic about her child, she told him, "I'm a mommy." Her potential beau replied "Mommy? Mamacita?" followed by him asking her if she meant she was a dog mom and not one to a human being.

Nic's "Mamacita" line sparked multiple memes and a TikTok song (seen above) due to how hilarious and innocent his assumption was. The line was so iconic the more iconic Megan Thee Stallion joined in on the fun. Before her guest appearance on Love Island USA, she and host Ariana Madix reenacted the hilarious scene. Megan also discussed Nic's line in a confessional during her guest spot, stating: "Why would Nic be like ‘mommy, mamacita’ I was like friend are you good?”

Fans desperately want Amaya Espinal to find her king.

“i feel like people don’t really understand me and understand how i speak. i’m not a clingy person. i just need the person i’m with to understand me.” MY AMAYA PAPAYAAAA 😭😭😭😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/JvqONG6FJh — 🦦 (@runinism) June 25, 2025

Amaya may have came into the Love Island villa as a Bombshell, but fans want her to find a love that's all her own. She entered the competition with her heart on her sleeve, going out of her way to over-explain herself to the boys she connected with. In one episode, Amaya admitted to being misunderstood, which made us feel for her even more. Because girl, same.

Olandria broke viewers with her honesty and misdirected exit.

olandria gone before huda… Yeah we have to kill the producers #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/OqCmeTb1SI — char is watching love island usa (@hirotakagf) June 25, 2025

Olandria Carthen was undoubtedly one of the Love Island USA breakout stars. So much so that viewers have made it clear that they don't play about the elevator sales professional when they thought she was dumped off of the island. During a June 24, 2025 episode, she was kicked out of the villa after none of the Bombshells coupled with her during her time in Casa Amor. However, in a last-minute twist, Olandria and Nic were whisked away in a black SUV, hinting that they may not have left for good.

love island usa having us think olandria and nic was leaving the villa for good and then giving us plot twist of the fucking century???? and giving nicolandria hive what they deserve??? i have to give them their 10s oh wow this is cinema #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/faQlayAXln — iz ⭑ (@cuntrodrigo) June 25, 2025

