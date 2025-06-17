Ace Greene From ‘Love Island’ Calls Himself a “Short King,” but How Tall Is He? "If you're 6'2, 6'3, I'll chop that tree." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 17 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Many of the contestants on Love Island want to stand out while they're on the show. However, some of them naturally stand out and gain a fanbase while also looking for love. One of the Love Island USA Season 7 contestants, Ace Greene, proved he was the one to watch. His warm smile and multiple tattoos immediately caught viewers' attention.

Ace also gained respect from fans when immediately addressed the elephant in the room: his "short king" status. The reality competitor made it clear he doesn't mind his height, and neither do any of the women he desires. However, despite his confidence, fans still struggle to accept that he is shorter than his male competitors and want to know just how tall Ace is. Here's the scoop.



How tall is Ace Greene from Season 7 of 'Love Island USA?'

Ace entered Love Island USA, letting fans and his potential suitors know he's an open book, especially when it comes to his height. During his confessional in the Season 7 premiere, the Los Angeles, Calif. native confirmed that he was 5'10, but that wasn't going to stop him from finding a tall queen if the vibes were right.

"Now I might be 5'10, but I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies," Ace declared. "If you're 6'2, 6'3, I'll chop that tree. I'm gonna be like a little Chihuahua on a Great Dane." According to StyleCaster, the Peacock star also referred to himself as a “short king” in his introduction video and reiterated that he didn't mind dating someone taller than him. However, he said she would have to realize, "I’m not being no d--n little spoon.”

Although Ace revealed his height on Love Island USA, several reports stated he was shorter than what he admitted to. A post from the Facebook account LORT! Love of Reality TV, screenshotted a Google result that claimed he's 4'10, not 5'10. The account also wrote that Ace was "giving grumpy little man syndrome" on the show.

Still, many users agreed he couldn't have been as short as the search engine claimed. StyleCaster even noted the reports likely mistook his height for that of his cast member Yulissa Escobar, who said she was 4'10 in her introduction video. Yulissa and Ace coupled up during the beginning of the series before she was removed after footage of her using racial slurs resurfaced.



Ace was TikTok famous before 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

Before causing online debates about how tall (or how not-so-tall) he is, Ace was already establishing himself as a star. His TikTok account reportedly had 1 million followers when he booked Love Island, and his Instagram account reportedly had 700,000 followers when Season 7 premiered.

Ace also received media attention after he went viral for covering his entire leg with photos of his six siblings' baby pictures. The tattoo was a reflection of how close he and his family are, which he shared on the show and in a pre-Love Island interview with . "Honestly, I love my siblings to death," he told the outlet in April 2025 after he went viral for the act. "My family is the closest thing I have around me, and I always want to keep them around me. I feel like getting their portraits on me would be the perfect thing."

