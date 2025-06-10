Does Taylor Williams from 'Love Island USA' Have a Girlfriend? TikTok Video Claims He Does The video has been viewed more than one million times. By Niko Mann Published June 10 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

Fans of Love Island USA are in a tizzy after hearing rumors that Taylor Williams already has a girlfriend back home. The "self-proclaimed cowboy" is part of the Season 7 cast of the dating reality show, and they are supposed to be single.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a new TikTok video, Taylor has a girlfriend back in Oklahoma. A TikTok creator with the handle @sammysamslife shared a post from Taylor's rumored girlfriend that contained a text message from the Love Island USA star. The text is reportedly from Taylor to his girlfriend, and it says that he was asked to fly out to Los Angeles to join the cast at the last minute.

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

What are the Taylor girlfriend rumors on 'Love Island USA'?

According to TikTok, Taylor sent a text message to his girlfriend, Riri, announcing that he had been asked to be on the show at the last minute. In the TikTok video, @sammysamslife was shocked that Taylor may have a girlfriend, and so were many of the people in her comment section. "Taylor from 'Love Island USA' is accused of having a girlfriend at home," she said. "This is so messy! Wait until you guys see the text message that was posted."

"So, as I'm sure you all know, Taylor is one of the original islanders on this season of Love Island USA," she said. "He is a self-proclaimed cowboy, countryman of this season." She went on to say that a woman named Riri shared a screenshot of Taylor's text to her online.

Article continues below advertisement

"Love Island just emailed me and said they had someone back out and asked if I could do the next season. They asked if I could fly out to LA today to get everything signed and interview, 'cause everything will be super quick," read the text. Taylor allegedly went on to tell Riri not to worry, that he'd be coming back to her after Love Island USA was done filming.

Article continues below advertisement

"I told them sure," he wrote, adding that he didn't want to pass on the opportunity because of his modeling career. "It'll only help my modeling and stuff. But don't worry. I plan on coming back to you when I come back. Just wanted to communicate and tell you so you're not blindsided."

Article continues below advertisement

People left comments under the post, and they had a lot to say about the rumor. One TikToker even had a suggestion for the show's casting director. "Y'all going about this all wrong," they wrote. "ADD THE GIRLFRIEND ON THE SHOW! This is gold and messy." Another wrote, "OK, so did production just draw random names from a hat? Bc what is going on this season?" "This season is a MESS," added one TikToker. "The way he told her he was going and didn’t even speak to her about it," added another with a clown emoji.