Learn About TikTok Star Corinna Fulgieri's Disability and Her Inspiring Journey The social media star suffers from Cornelia de Lange syndrome.

Corinna Fulgieri often shares her struggles about living with a chronic and rare disability on social media, and the TikTok star's content often goes viral as she shares the details of her journey.

The TikTok star also shares random videos, such as her visits to Dunkin Donuts. "Um um um, Dunkin is the best," she said in one video after sipping her coffee." The adorable social media darling's videos routinely get more than 100,000 views. So, what is Corinna Fulgieri's disability?



Corinna Fulgieri is a student at Molloy University who shares fun videos on TikTok. Corinna also shares videos about her disability. Corinna has a rare genetic disorder known as Cornelia de Lange syndrome, and she documents her struggles with the disease on social media.

The TikTok star has more than 4 million likes on her TikTok page, and despite having a chronic disability, her videos are rather fun and uplifting. In one cute video that was viewed more than one million times, Corinna is seen walking backward down the stairs and up a (fake) mountain, set to the song "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. She captioned the post, "Day 5 61 days until my birthday #24 #birthdaygirl #yearolder."

What is Cornelia de Lange syndrome?

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Cornelia de Lange syndrome is a genetic disease that people are born with. It is usually due to a mutation in one of seven developmental genes during or shortly after conception. The disease causes a broad range of symptoms that may include physical, cognitive, and medical challenges. It can affect a person's growth, and they may have a smaller body and head size, or they may have smaller hands and feet, or missing forearms and fingers.

The disease may also cause delayed development, intellectual disabilities, or learning disabilities. Those with the disease may have ADHD, anxiety, or autism features. According to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, common medical issues for people living with the disorder may include gastroesophageal reflux disease, vision problems, heart defects, seizures, hearing loss, and feeding difficulties. The disease was named after a Dutch pediatrician, Dr. Cornelia de Lange, in 1933.

While people initially enjoyed Corinna's videos, fans turned on her after she shared multiple videos about her swollen finger. After stubbing her finger, she asked, "Is this swelling up? I don't know if this is swelling up." She made another video, noting that she had gotten an ice pack, and yet another saying she didn't think her hand looked normal, and another wondering if it was sprained. She made more than a dozen videos in total, and her fans had a lot to say.

One fan replied, "I know her family is tired." Another wrote, "I don’t know either queen. See you again in 2-5 scrolls." "Had cancer and did a year of chemo, but tbh, I'm glad I didn't hit my finger. That sounds miserable," noted another. Another fan replied, "Like WHO ELSE on this earth could take a stubbed finger and turn it into 12 TikToks with this much engagement. Rose is the queen of TikTok."