"Total Faker!" — Man Yells at Woman in Parking Lot for Using Wheelchair "You're probably just faking trying to get disability ... You people anger me." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 1 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lil_tachy

If you live in America, the land of entitlement (for some) and opportunity (for others), then chances are, you’ve had your fair share of run-ins with people who just can’t seem to keep their thoughts to themselves. You know the type, so caught up in their own world that they truly believe their opinion is the only one that matters. Take the pharmacy customer who harassed an expecting mom because she was getting a vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement

Or what about the Karen who screamed at a woman with rheumatoid arthritis for parking in a handicap spot? Reality check: Just because you don’t agree with something doesn’t mean the rest of the world is going to go along with it. A perfect example recently blew up on TikTok, where a man was caught berating a woman for using a wheelchair even though she was clearly able to walk. The gall! Here’s what went down.

This guy screamed at a woman for using a wheelchair, but she actually needed it.

It was late April 2025 when Kirsten (@lil_tachy) took to TikTok to share an unfortunate (and infuriating) encounter she had while out shopping. She had just returned to her car when the video kicked off with her giving a warning that a man was about to approach her vehicle. Sure enough, he can be heard shortly after knocking on her window.

Article continues below advertisement

She rolls it down and calmly asks if there’s a problem. He responds, "I noticed you got a wheelchair. Why do you need a wheelchair? You can obviously walk." Clearly, this man is wearing his entitlement loud and proud, because how dare he think it’s appropriate to ask someone that kind of question?

@lil_tachy Pulled out my camera because this guy was watching me load my wheelchair back into my car after being in the store with it. I’ve had POTS for 7 years now and most of the time, I don’t need a wheelchair, but ther are times where I can’t get around without one. I went through a 4 month long flare where I couldn’t leave the house at all unless I was in a wheelchair, and I’m just now starting to come out of that flare. Long story short, I don’t use the wheelchair unless I need to. I wasn’t in a handicap spot, I wasn’t in this guys way or impeding his ability to shop. Literally just minding my own business. #xyzbca #chronicillness #chronicallyill #pots #posturalorthostatictachycardiasyndrome #dysautonomia #dysautonomiaawareness #wheelchair #ambulatorywheelchairuser #disability #karan ♬ original sound - Kirsten🏳️‍🌈

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsten attempts to explain that she has an autonomic nervous system disorder, but he cuts her off, only hearing the word "auto" and confidently assumes she said "automobile." "You have an automobile, obviously, you have an automobile," he sarcastically says.

Personally, this is the part where I would’ve kindly asked him to step aside, rolled up the window, and driven off because he wasn’t interested in listening, he was only there to judge.

Article continues below advertisement

She patiently tries to explain again, saying that she has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition she’s been living with for seven years, as she notes in the video's caption. According to the Cleveland Clinic, POTS can cause a range of symptoms, including fainting, when someone moves from lying down to standing.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsten also pointed out that the man had watched her load her wheelchair into her trunk after using it in the store. And let’s be clear: She wasn’t even parked in a handicap spot or blocking anyone. So this guy, who thought he was being a Good Samaritan or just couldn’t keep his thoughts to himself, was completely out of line.

Anyway, poor Kirsten continues trying to explain why she uses a wheelchair, but he’s not having it. Instead, he starts accusing her of smoking pot and "forgetting how to walk."

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsten calmly tells him, "If I walk too long, I’ll faint." And that's when he hits her with a "Yeah right," and calls her a "faker," lumping her in with a group of people he claims are "pretending to have conditions just to get disability."

Soon after his voice can be heard trailing off as he apparently decides he's done with his rant. Meanwhile, Kirsten is sitting in her car trying to process what just happened and honestly, after watching her video, I'm still trying to make sense of it all.

Article continues below advertisement