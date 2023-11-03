Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Karen Screamed at a Woman With an Invisible Disability for Using a Handicapped Parking A woman shares how difficult it was for her when a random person yelled at her in a parking lot. Despite having a handicapped pass, the 'Karen' was angry. By Alex West Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: TIKTOK/@THEMRSW; Getty Images

Not all disabilities are visible, as a recent encounter between a woman and a Karen reminds us. The Mrs. W on TikTok shared her experience when she was just trying to run an errand to Walmart but was, instead, berated by another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Mrs. W, she was babysitting a 6-month-old baby and going about her day. She pulled up to a vacant handicapped parking spot in the lot and headed inside to do her shopping. When she came back to put her groceries in the car, she was faced with an immediate confrontation by the woman parked next to her.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker details how she was confronted over her handicap parking pass at Walmart.

"So, I came to the grocery store and I came early because it's empty and that's the way I like it," she started off her story. The woman, Mrs. W claims, could very easily see her handicap placard hung from her rearview mirror. When the woman started on a tirade, she accused Mrs. W of taking the placard from someone else or buying it online. She told Mrs. W that she had "no business parking in a handicap spot."

Mrs. W was taken aback by the woman's nerve to scream at her in front of the baby and make such horrendous accusations, including the claim that Mrs. W was "clearly not disabled."

Article continues below advertisement

"I started to justify to her why I had it," Mrs. W continued. "And then I realized, 'No, we're not going to justify s--- to somebody that's clearly unhinged. So, I ignored her. Put my groceries in my car. I strapped the baby in and I pulled over here because it had me a little shaken."

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, Mrs. W has rheumatoid arthritis which gives her painful inflammation due to an issue with her immune system. While the disability can affect a variety of body parts, it typically shows up in someone's joints. As a result, Mrs. W had two knee replacements before she was 36 years old.

"I have really good days... [Like] today, where I'm hurting, but I'm functional and then I have days where I just can't leave the house, right? Because it hurts so bad," she elaborated. "But it is, what I guess you would call, an invisible illness. Although the eight-inch scars on both of my knees are not invisible."

Article continues below advertisement

Mrs. W's take away from the incident was that "people are nuts." She then sent a message out to her viewers. "You have no idea why someone is parking in a handicap parking space and, quite frankly, it's none of your business," she said.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments were flooded with love and support. "I'm so sorry this happened. Invisible disabilities are hard to explain to people and it's hard for them to grasp sadly. Be strong! I'm there with ya!" wrote one viewer.

"If they see you walking, they think you don’t deserve it. People are jerks. I’m sorry this happened to you," wrote one sympathizer in her comment section.

Article continues below advertisement

Many other commenters shared their own stories and struggles with invisible disabilities. As it turns out, this particular Karen is not alone in a rude campaign against handicapped badge holders. "I'm dealing with CHF and I had a lady today ask me why I needed to park in a handicap spot and I said well if you need to know Miss Nosey..." said another person.