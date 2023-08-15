Home > Viral News > Trending Mom "Perfectly Trolls" Drivers Who Block Handicap Spots With Stickers — "He'll Have a Real Hard Time Getting That Off" In a viral video, a woman calls out and criticizes a truck driver for illegally blocking a handicapped parking spot. Read on for the full story. By Distractify Staff Aug. 15 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kathryngranger15

A daughter shared her mother's perfect response to drivers who block handicap spots.

There are some people who truly don't care about anyone but themselves. They refuse to take accountability or accept any blame for their part in a selfish situation, just like this one dude who got called out on social media.

Kathryn posted to TikTok after being unable to get out of her car because a truck had illegally parked on yellow lines.

Source: Getty Images These striped lines are located next to a handicapped spot and offer wheelchair users room to enter or exit a vehicle.

In a viral video, TikTok user @kathryngranger15 said she couldn't get out of her car because a truck illegally parked in the striped crosshatch area next to a handicap parking spot and blocked her access to a curb ramp. Read on for the whole story, and stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

A woman called out a truck driver for blocking a handicap parking spot.

The TikTok creator, Kathryn, kicked off the short video by revealing she was at a bar; there were barely any parking spots left, and some loser parked his truck in the striped area next to the handicapped space.

Kathryn revealed she uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury.

For context, Kathryn uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury, and sadly, the truck blocked her only access to enter the bar. Luckily, her mom — a handicap enforcement officer — came to the rescue, pulled out a handicap parking warning sticker, and placed it on the truck's driver-side window.

The sticker reminds the driver that it's illegal to park in the yellow lines either side of a disabled parking spot.

If you're wondering, the bright orange sticker read, "It is illegal for anyone, with or without a handicap designation, to block access areas or ramps. The van access area is the striped area next to a handicap parking space."

While the first driver seemed to learn his lesson, another white truck later repeated the same mistake.

In a follow-up video, Kathryn revealed that the guy left (not before ripping up the sticker and tossing it on the ground) but a new person showed up and parked their white truck in the crosshatch area. She tried to get off the sidewalk, but unfortunately, she couldn't because the truck was blocking the access area and curb ramp.

So Kathryn's mother did the same thing.

In the end, Kathryn's mother grabbed another sticker and placed it on the white truck's driver-side window. "Don't block access, people!" Kathryn concluded.

Unsurprisingly, people loved the idea.

As expected, many fellow TikTokers took to the comment section of both videos and praised Kathryn and her mother for the way they handled the unjust situation.

"People are so disrespectful," one user wrote.

"This is heartbreaking. People are so disrespectful. You are amazing for raising awareness," one person said.

"You're doing the lord's work," another added.

"You're doing the lord's work," another TikTok user wrote, while someone else added, "This makes me happy cause those stickers are a pain to remove! Way to go mom and you!"

We're sure it taught them an important lesson.

Another person penned, "Just one of those things in life that you just don't do. You go girl!"

"I hate seeing people park like that."

"I hate seeing people park like that," a fourth TikTok user commented. "Total disregard and entitled. Good on you for doing this. I love it." Someone else said, "You are an inspiration to everyone," and we can't help but agree.

Others wanted to see what happened when the driver discovered the sticker.

One person shared, "The fact that you have a sticker book for exactly this makes me so happy." Another said: "I'm so glad that you do this."

What do you think?

