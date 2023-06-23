Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Parks Behind Wheelchair-Accessible Van, Refuses to Move Car to Let People Exit A woman was put on blast in a viral media clip for refusing to reverse her vehicle behind what appears to be a wheelchair accessible van. By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 23 2023, Published 8:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mike_robb

There are some people who will refuse to admit that they're wrong, even when everything in the situation is telling them that they're acting out of pocket.

Article continues below advertisement

And while it's impossible to expect everyone to be perfect and never make a mistake in their lives, you can tell a lot about an individual's character when they outright refuse to concede that they're in the wrong.

This is what appears to have happened in a viral TikTok posted by user @mike_robb who recorded a woman who parked her car behind a wheelchair-accessible van.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Mike says that the woman outright refuses to back up to make more space for the van, and instead of putting her vehicle in reverse, she argues back and forth with the social media user.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike calls the woman out on camera for her behavior, questioning why it's so difficult for her to just move her car back, but instead of doing so, she procures a spray bottle of what looks like cleaner and begins spraying the TikToker.

Further along in the video, she exits her vehicle, showing her confronting a woman who appears to be a healthcare worker. The driver sprays this woman too and attempts to walk away, but the woman follows her while holding a phone in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mike_robb

Robb says that a second video will soon be uploaded to his account that shows a fight between the two people, and commenters who watched the clip were taken aback by the driver's behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

One joked that the van driver should've fully extended the lift to intentionally damage the woman's vehicle: "Does that ramp not just keep lowering? Like preach that button till it won’t lower anymore onto the hood of the car"

Someone else had the same idea: "I would’ve brought the ramp all the way down. 'Oops, sorry. There’s no way for me to stop the ramp on the way down'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mike_robb

Someone else just couldn't understand why she didn't reverse her vehicle, especially because it didn't seem like there were any other cars behind her: "'oops my bad' & a quick reverse would have been so much easier"

Article continues below advertisement

Another viewer said that they had a similar experience, but with a driver who blocked their son's car because they needed to use the restroom: "Similar experience on Saturday. Guy blocked in my son's wc van made us wait for him to take a [poop emoji]. When he came back, 'You gotta go when you gotta go'"

Source: TikTok | @mike_robb

Article continues below advertisement

And then there were those who questioned what the woman thought she was going to accomplish by spraying folks with Meyer's all natural cleaner.

Source: TikTok | @mike_robb