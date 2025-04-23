Pharmacy Customer Harasses Pregnant Woman Getting Vaccine, and It Doesn’t End Well "Don't be influenced by liberalism and vaccines, that's a new thing." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 23 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@fejahsarah

A viral TikTok making the rounds centers around vaccines. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that vaccine discussions are a surefire way to either spark an argument or unite people. But this TikTok, shared by @fejahsarah (though it's not clear if it's their original content), takes things a step further. It features a pregnant customer at a Walgreens pharmacy being questioned by another patron about getting a vaccine.

It’s one thing to have strong opinions about vaccines — it’s another to project those opinions onto a complete stranger, especially when you don’t know their circumstances, what vaccine they’re receiving, or what their medical provider recommended. That’s exactly what the pregnant woman pointed out in response. Here's the wild story and the customer’s justification for saying something in the first place.

Pharmacy customers tells pregnant woman to reconsider getting a vaccine.

The video opens inside a Walgreens by the pharmacy section, where a patron, who had apparently just picked up her prescription, approaches a pregnant woman sitting nearby. The tension is immediate. The woman bluntly asks the expecting mom what vaccine she’s getting, to which she responds, "It’s none of your business. Get away from me."

The other woman assures her that she’s keeping her distance and steps back, at least physically, but proceeds to continue speaking to the woman without an invitation to do so.

She then asks, "What makes you think you need a vaccine while you’re pregnant?" The mom-to-be replies, "Um, I take medical advice from my doctor, who went to medical school, not a woman in line at Walgreens who apparently can’t even take her prescription medication according to directions." It was a solid burn, and commenters were all for it.

The patron then fires back with a sarcastic, "Do you feel better?" before questioning whether the woman has considered the repercussions of "putting that chemical right into [her] baby’s blood."

Despite being told again to step away, the woman is persistent. "You have a choice," she says, adding that the mom shouldn't be "influenced by liberalism and vaccines — that’s a new thing."

She even claimed that getting vaccinated while pregnant "wasn’t a thing in [her] lifetime," and ends her rant by saying she hopes the expecting mom rethinks "what [she’s] doing to [her] baby."

She was clearly forcing her opinion onto someone she doesn’t know, especially without understanding her circumstances or values. Diversity is beautiful, but sometimes, it’s our differing opinions and beliefs that drive us further apart. This vaccine clash is a perfect example. It's also an example of why you should keep your thoughts to yourself, because clearly, we're not all on the same page!

The woman should have minded her business, especially since her concern wasn’t appreciated (or needed) and wasn’t going to sway the expecting mom’s decision.