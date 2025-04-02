A Walgreens Employee Was Allegedly Killed by a Man Who Claims to Hate Pharmacies Erick Velasquez leaves behind a wife and two children. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 2 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS47

In the wake of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, researchers were concerned about the possibility of copycats. Timothy Clancy, a researcher with START at the University of Maryland who focuses on terrorism and violent extremism, told CBS News that Thompson's situation was unusual. There has been an alarming amount of support for Luigi Mangione, the person accused of killing Thompson. That kind of attention can be appealing to some.

Soon after the murder of Brian Thompson, a man was accused of stabbing the president of Anderson Express Inc. in its Michigan-based office, per The Detroit News. The victim, Erik Denslow, survived the attack, and Nathan Joseph Mahoney is awaiting trial. Police said they were not ruling out the possibility of a copycat. In March 2025, a man walked into a Walgreens pharmacy and shot an employee. His reasons sound eerily familiar. Here's what we know.

Narciso Gallardo Fernandez is allegedly behind the shooting at a Walgreens pharmacy.

The incident occurred at a Walgreens in Madera, Calif. the evening of March 31, 2025. According to ABC 7, 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez walked into the store and opened fire. Erick Velasquez, who worked for Walgreens but not in the pharmacy department, was fatally shot. Security footage of Fernandez, obtained by ABC30 Action News, was shared by ABC 7. In it, the suspect is seen waving a gun around while speaking before he shoots at the camera.

Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte told ABC 7 that Fernandez drove more than 80 miles from Pixley before arriving at the Madera Walgreens a little after 9:30 p.m. Fernandez allegedly shot at other employees before he fled the Walgreens. Fernandez was later arrested by police and allegedly told them he hated big pharmacies. "We're having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specific Walgreens," Chiaramonte told ABC30.

Erick Velasquez was a loving husband and devoted father.

Police found no connection between Velasquez and Fernandez. The 34-year-old Walgreens clerk was married with two children. "You could say only one life was lost, but we have numerous people touched trying to understand the why," said Chiaramonte. "I have a victim's family. He’s got a wife. He’s got two children — one’s an infant — and they’re trying to understand the why."

Witnesses said that Fernandez spoke with two women who were standing outside of the Walgreens. "This isn’t about you," he reportedly said before attempting to reload his handgun. Fernandez has been booked into the Madera County Jail on homicide charges.