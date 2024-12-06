Home > Human Interest The Final LinkedIn Post From Brian Thompson Received Some Backlash From Insurance Policy Holders "This message is a example of hypocrisy at its finest. You are denying claims for people who need it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 6 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: UnitedHealthcare; Wikimedia Commons

The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has certainly unleashed something into the world. On Dec. 4, 2024, Thompson was gunned down while walking to the New York Hilton for the annual UnitedHealthcare investors meeting. It was early in the morning, and he was staying across the street at the Marriott. It is thought to be a targeted attack by an assassin who is still at large.

Article continues below advertisement

Reactions to Thompson's death on social media have been shocking, though not in the way one might think. Some appear to be rejoicing in the killing of an individual they partially blame for the systemic issues in the United States healthcare system. If you're looking for examples of the way some have been treated by Thompson's company, head to LinkedIn, where his final post includes angry responses from those who have UnitedHealthcare insurance. Details to follow.

Article continues below advertisement

Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's final LinkedIn post is about affordable healthcare.

Thompson didn't say much on LinkedIn, as noted by the fact that his final post was written in 2023. He shared a post from UnitedHealthcare's Chief Affordability Officer, Matthew Vesledahl, which said the company was "committed to taking steps to bring down health care costs and create a more sustainable health care system." Thompson added that he was proud of the work Vesledahl was doing and doubled down on UnitedHealthcare's goal of finding ways to bring the cost of healthcare down.

There are only five comments beneath Thompson's post, four of which are pretty critical of UnitedHealthcare. "This message is a example of hypocrisy at its finest," wrote Beatrice Shaw, a clinical research professional from North Carolina. "You are denying claims for people who need it." Nicholas Kalman, an automotive sales manager in Boston, added, "The only thing this company is good for is screwing their customers." Shaw's response got 61 likes while Kalman's received 52.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman by the name of Andrea Huspeni chimed in with a heartbreaking story about her mother's hospital care. Huspeni didn't say what her mother was suffering from but said she had been in the hospital for quite some time. Her mother's care team had approved a transfer to an in-network facility that would help her recovery process, but UnitedHealthcare kept delaying the decision to authorize the move. She ended her comment by asking how this was a "'more sustainable health care' system?"

Article continues below advertisement

The words "vertaling weergeven" were included in a screenshot of Brian Thompson's LinkedIn post. What do they mean?

The murder of Brian Thompson is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories. It doesn't help that the gunman carved the words "deny, defend, and depose" on the ammunition found at the crime scene. On top of that, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and CVS have removed the top executives from their websites. People are on the lookout for anything conspiratorial.

His final LinkedIn post. The responses are, well…oof



3 screenshots pic.twitter.com/4Q1UowvyOT — GBR, LLC (@GayBearRes) December 6, 2024 Source: X/@GayBearRes

Article continues below advertisement

When @GayBearRes shared a screenshot of Thompson's last LinkedIn post on X, the words "vertaling weergeven" were at the end. It very much has the vibe of some sort of cryptic, Illuminati messaging. This person also shared screenshots of the comments under Thompson's post, which also had "vertaling weergeven" on them. People replying to the X post were confused and said as much.