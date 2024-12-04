UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Fatally Shot — His Wife Was Told He Received Threats
"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."
Brian Thompson was headed to UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference when he was killed on the streets of Manhattan. The CEO of the multinational health insurance company was en route to the New York Hilton Hotel from Midtown Manhattan when a man opened fire on him. CNN reported that the alleged gunman had been waiting in the freezing cold for at least 10 minutes, and had apparently targeted Thompson.
Wearing a mask, the shooter escaped on foot down an alley and then hopped on a bicycle. Police believe he rode to Central Park and began canvassing the area. Emergency responders took the 50-year-old executive to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Thompson was married and shared two children with his wife. Here's what we know about the late CEO's family.
Brian Thompson is married and lived in Minnesota with his wife and two kids.
Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, spoke with NBC News and told them the NYPD believed this was a targeted attack. "Yes, there had been some threats basically I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details," she said to the outlet. "I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."
Despite the fact that Thompson was possibly in danger, he didn't change any of his New York plans. When asked about that, Paulette said, "I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children." Paulette and Thompson lived in Maple Grove, Minn. with their two sons. Paulette is a physical therapist at Park Nicollet Health Services, per the Daily Mail. Paulette's sister spoke with The New York Times, telling them that Thompson was a "good person."