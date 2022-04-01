Valerie Cincinelli Only Got Four Years in Prison After Her Murder-for-Hire Plot Failed

Fortunately, DiRubba didn't go along with the plan to kill his daughter, and that's how the police got involved. Instead of calling a hitman, he contacted law enforcement. From there, he became involved in a sting operation that would allow the cops to essentially catch Cincinelli as she planned everything out. This is how she was ultimately caught.

The Dateline episode airs on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.