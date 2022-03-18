A New 'Dateline' Special Examines the Many Twists and Turns in the Murder of Pamela Butler

In a violent relationship, the most terrifying time comes when the victim attempts to leave their abusive partner. By that point, the cycle of abuse probably escalated from emotional to physical, with the last straw coming when the partner on the receiving end tries to break free.

While we don't know if Pamela Butler was in an abusive relationship with the man who ultimately killed her, we do know she was murdered when she tried to end things. What happened to Pamela Butler? A new Dateline special revisits her story.