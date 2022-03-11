Where Is Ryan Bane Now? 'Dateline' Investigates His Girlfriend's Disappearance

On March 8, 2021, Ryan Bane reported his British girlfriend, Sarm Heslop, missing from his luxurious yacht off St. John, one of the three U.S. Virgin Islands.

At the time, the former flight attendant had been living and working with her American boyfriend on the catamaran. Since Sarm's mysterious disappearance, the case has endured several strange twists and turns, all leading to speculation regarding Ryan's involvement in her vanishing.