What Happened to Casino Magnate Ted Binion? His 1998 Death Is Still a Mystery

It’s been more than 20 years and investigators still haven’t been able to solve the murder of the Las Vegas casino magnate Ted Binion. On Dateline’s “What Happened in Vegas” episode airing on Jan. 14, journalist Keith Morrison reexamines Binion’s mysterious 1998 death. Never-before-seen footage from interviews with insiders close to Binion will also be shown during this special episode.

Before you tune in, let’s review Ted Binion’s story. Here’s everything we know about what happened to Ted Binion.