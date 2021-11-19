Convicted Killer Drew Peterson Also Threatened to Kill His Second Wife, Vicki Connolly

He later got an additional 40 years tacked on for plotting to have his prosecutor murdered. Meanwhile, Cales's body was never found. In the Nov. 19, 2021 Dateline special titled "Infamous," journalist Natalie Morales speaks with Peterson in jail, as well as to Cales's sister.

So, who were all of the women who were married to this dangerous man? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Drew Peterson's four ex-wives.