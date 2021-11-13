What Happened to Chad Daybell's First Wife? Here's What We Know About Her

On Nov. 5, 2019, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were married, even though her two children had been missing since September. Due to the suspicious nature of her children's disappearance, and the bizarre behavior of the couple, police decided to exhume the body of Tammy Daybell in December 2019 to perform an autopsy. Two years later, the autopsy was completed, but authorities will not be releasing the results to the public because of the ongoing investigation.