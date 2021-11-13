What Happened to Chad Daybell's First Wife? Here's What We Know About Her

What Happened to Chad Daybell's First Wife? Here's What We Know About HerBy Jennifer Tisdale
Nov. 12 2021, Published 9:50 p.m. ET
As Dateline NBC dives back into the bizarre circumstances that caused Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to allegedly murder Lori Vallow's two children, we are left wondering about Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as his own kids. Tammy Daybell was also a victim in this tragic tale of religious madness in a fatal attraction story that left three people dead. What happened to Chad Daybell's first wife, and where are his children now?
What happened to Chad Daybell's first wife?
Chad Daybell and his first wife, Tammy Daybell, were married on March 9, 1990. Chad Daybell was an author of self-published books about apocalyptic scenarios that were very loosely based on Mormon ideologies. Tammy Daybell was a librarian and was extremely well-liked. The two lived in Idaho and had five children — Mark, Garth, and Seth Daybell, Leah Murphy, and Emma Murray. By all accounts, they were a happy family.
In 2017, Lori Vallow, a then-married woman with two children of her own, was living in Rexburg, Idaho, with her husband, Charles Vallow. It was around this time that she began reading Chad Daybell's books, and in 2018, the two met. They were immediately drawn to each other, so much so that they started hosting a religious podcast together called Preparing a People. It was an end-of-times preparedness podcast.
Her husband, Charles Vallow, filed for divorce from her in February 2019, and by July of that year, he was dead. He had been shot and killed by Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. This didn't stop Lori Vallow, along with Alex Cox, from moving closer to Chad Daybell two months later. A month after Lori moved, in October 2019, Tammy Daybell mysteriously died in bed. Their children declined an autopsy.
On Nov. 5, 2019, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were married, even though her two children had been missing since September. Due to the suspicious nature of her children's disappearance, and the bizarre behavior of the couple, police decided to exhume the body of Tammy Daybell in December 2019 to perform an autopsy. Two years later, the autopsy was completed, but authorities will not be releasing the results to the public because of the ongoing investigation.