The Case Surrounding Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell Is Far From Over

In the fall of 2019, a chain of events occurred that would change the lives of Chad Daybell , his wife Lori Vallow Daybell , and her children from a previous marriage forever. Daybell, who had become known in Utah and Idaho for his "doomsday" books about the end of times, married Vallow shortly after the somewhat mysterious death of his own wife.

While the questions surrounding that and the death of Vallow's second husband remain, the more pressing matter is what transpired with her kids' disappearances and deaths. There was some reported overlap in time when Vallow and her kids moved to Idaho to be with Daybell and his wife's death.

There are a lot of moving parts still missing pieces to the puzzle, but 20/20 plans to investigate every aspect of the case so far in its Feb. 26, 2021 episode.