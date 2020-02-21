Lori Vallow Has Been Arrested in Connection to the Disappearance of Her Two Kids

The disappearance of adoptive siblings Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow has gripped the nation, as the teen and her autistic brother have not been seen publicly since Sept. 2019. Family members grew suspicious as to where the brother and sister were after multiple failed attempts to contact them. They cited the kids' mother, Lori Vallow, as a religious fanatic too, and they urged police to look into the matter.

After authorities conducted a wellness check in late November, it was evident that something gravely wrong had taken place. Following the check, a wild series of events took place that left multiple dead and Vallow on the run in Hawaii.

The mysterious case was covered on local and national news channels, and Dateline broke down the chain of events on its Feb. 14 episode.