Andy Parker Is on a Mission to End Flawed Content Moderation Policies

Andy Parker is tirelessly campaigning to do justice to his daughter's legacy. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, he filed an FTC complaint against YouTube over the way it handled the videos depicting his daughter, Alison Parker's murder.

The news reporter and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot dead by a former colleague, Vester Lee Flanagan — aka Bryce Williams — who recorded the attack via a GoPro camera. The resulting videos are still available online.