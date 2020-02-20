We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
alison-parker-murder-video-youtube-1582232408459.jpg
Source: YouTube

Alison Parker seconds before her death.

Andy Parker Is on a Mission to End Flawed Content Moderation Policies

By

Andy Parker is tirelessly campaigning to do justice to his daughter's legacy. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, he filed an FTC complaint against YouTube over the way it handled the videos depicting his daughter, Alison Parker's murder

The news reporter and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot dead by a former colleague, Vester Lee Flanagan — aka Bryce Williams — who recorded the attack via a GoPro camera. The resulting videos are still available online. 

The video capturing Alison Parker's murder was uploaded to platforms like YouTube or Facebook.

Alison Parker and Adam Ward were recording an interview with Vicki Gardner near Moneta, VA, when a former colleague named Vester Lee Flanagan opened fire. Alison and Adam died on the scene, while Vicki was taken to a hospital. The gunman managed to escape the scene. He shot himself a few hours later and died from the gunshot wound, reports Fox News. 