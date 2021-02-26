Lori Vallow's Parents Reportedly Owe the IRS $300,000 in Back Taxes

There is a pocket of the internet that dives deep into true crime stories happening in real time. One of the most gripping stories of 2020 was that of Lori Vallow and her missing children.

As the investigation into Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, went on, it was soon learned that Vallow's daughter and son were not missing, but in fact, deceased. Since the break in the case, many have chalked up Vallow's actions to an “end of times” cult perpetuated by Daybell. So, it’s no question that Vallow was not an exemplary mother, but what about her parents?

Lori Vallow’s mother claims her daughter is innocent.

Before Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow’s remains were found on Chad Daybell’s property, Lori Vallow’s mother, Janis Cox, told CBS News that Lori Vallow was innocent of all the claims made against her. "She's invested her whole life in those children," she told CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti. "So we know there's another whole side to this. We don't know what it is. But we know her."

At the time, Janis Cox believed that Tylee and J.J. were still alive. She also claimed that she spoke with J.J. after it was claimed he had gone missing. "I talked to him," she said. "He just takes the phone, you know, and he knows — you know, he knows who we are."

When asked if Vallow had given any details of the children’s whereabouts at the time, Janis claimed Vallow couldn’t speak on anything due to being in custody by the police. “...she’s not gonna tell us,” she said. “She can’t discuss anything about the case.”