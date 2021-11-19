Drew Peterson Will Appear on 'Dateline,' More than Nine Years After He Was Convicted of Murder

The Nov. 19 episode of the NBC investigative series, Dateline, covers Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant who was convicted of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, in 2012.

A few months after Savio and Peterson finalized their divorce in 2003, she was found dead in a bathtub in her Illinois home. While her death was initially ruled to be an accidental drowning, investigators took another look at Savio's demise when Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales, went missing in 2007. Her body has never been found.