Why did Natalie Morales leave the 'Today' show?

Life is about to become very different for Natalie Morales now that she’s leaving NBC. According to Today , she said that she’s excited to pursue “a new adventure.” In a memo to her colleagues, she wrote, “I struggle to find the right words and there are way too many people I need to thank for a wonderful career at NBC News."

She continued, "I think back to my early days cutting my teeth at (NBC affiliate) WVIT at Hartford, CT then taking the huge and — at the time — petrifying leap to MSNBC and alas — scoring the golden tickets to the Today show and Dateline."

While we know Natalie is definitely going to be done with Today soon, she's still going to continue appearing on Dateline as a correspondent for the rest of 2021.