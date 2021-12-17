Are Mollie Olgin's Parents Still Fighting for Justice for Their Daughter? They've Been Quiet Lately

The Dateline episode “The Overlook” revisits a 2012 shooting and assault case in Portland, Texas. ​​Mollie Olgin, 19, and her then 18-year-old girlfriend Kristene Chapa, were both sexually assaulted and shot in the head with a large-caliber gun. The women were both left for dead; however, Chapa miraculously pulled through and is still alive today.

Many speculated that anti-gay sentiments may have been a driving factor in this crime, but it was never actually confirmed.