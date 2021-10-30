Details About the Disappearance of Kristin Smart Are Revealed in an Episode of 'Dateline'

A quarter of a century ago, in May 1996, Kristin Smart vanished on her way home from a party. She was a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo at the time of her disappearance. Until recently, very little progress had been made with her case. Now, a new episode of Dateline NBC will highlight the latest developments, with the help of her brother Matt Smart. Who is Matt Smart, the brother who never gave up looking. Let's find out.

Who is Kristin Smart's brother Matt?

Matt Smart was Kristin's younger brother, but he's an adult now and has been for quite some time. According to his LinkedIn profile, he's a pharmaceutical salesman and currently lives in San Diego, Calif. In an interview with Dateline from April 2021, Matt remembers the amount of searches that took place after Kristin disappeared. "I can’t even put a number to it, but you always saw them on the hillside in their orange shirts. Day after day, day after day, day after day."

The searching was incredibly thorough, They began on horseback and moved to helicopters as well as search parties around the area she was last seen. Police even used cadaver dogs to search the dorm of the last person who saw her, Paul Flores, who was identified as a person of interest then but was recently arrested for her murder in September 2021, more on this in a bit. At the time, Matt couldn't join in the search and rescue efforts because it was just too emotional for him.

Matt soon found a way to give back to the community that rallied around his family in the days, weeks, months and even years after Kristin vanished. In 2020 he joined the San Diego search and rescue team in an effort to "be able to kind of pay back and pay it forward in a way that I was never allowed growing up, to be a part of those searches," he shared with Dateline.

Another act of healing came when Matt and his mother Denise Smart set up a scholarship fund in Kristin's name, to help people who are interested in pursuing a degree in law enforcement or architecture (because Kristin was an architecture major), who might otherwise be unable to attend college. In an interview with KSBY, Denise said “It’s a reason that we can smile and feel good and know that she is being remembered and being remembered in a positive way and helping other young women.”