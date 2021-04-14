Kristin Smart's Case Has Similarities to Elizabeth Smart's Abduction

Paul Flores, who authorities said was with Kristin Smart the day she went missing, was arrested and charged with her murder. His father, Ruben Flores, was also charged in connection with Kristin Smart's disappearance and death, though his charge is one count of being an accessory after the fact.

BREAKING: Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores have been taken into custody in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Sheriff’s are serving another search warrant at Ruben’s Arroyo Grande home. @KSBY

"Throughout our investigation, Paul Flores has remained a person of significant interest," Sheriff Ian Parkinson said in a press conference announcing the arrests. "As the case progressed, became a suspect and the prime suspect in the case."

Paul Flores was reported to have left a party with Kristin Smart the night she went missing.