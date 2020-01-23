Kristin Smart's Family Always Believed That Paul Flores Was Responsible for Her Disappearance – but Where Is He Now?

The Stockton Record reported that Denise Smart, Kristin's mother, was informed by the FBI that new developments had been unearthed that may give the family closure. Denise said she was told by authorities, “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect. We want to give you the support you need.”

Denise asked for more specifics, like when the news would break, but the FBI couldn't offer her anything.