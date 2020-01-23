We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kristin Smart's Family Always Believed That Paul Flores Was Responsible for Her Disappearance – but Where Is He Now?

On May 25, 1996, Kristin Smart disappeared. At the time, she was a 19-year-old freshman at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, who grew up in Stockton, California. On the night of her disappearance, she was spotted at a house party and left with two people. One of them was Paul Flores, who, to this day, Kristin's family believes was her abductor and likely killer. 

It would begin a two decade long battle of the Smarts attempting to right a wrong, long after the police stopped looking for their daughter and declared her dead. They tried in vain to have Flores arrested for their daughter's disappearance. But where is Paul Flores now?