Why Has Buster Murdaugh Been Dragged Into the National Spotlight? Here's What Happened

Why Has Buster Murdaugh Been Dragged Into the National Spotlight? Here's What HappenedBy Toni Sutton
Oct. 29 2021, Published 9:49 p.m. ET
The Murdaughs are well known in the small town of Hampton, S.C., located north of Savannah, Ga. Over a century ago, the family founded a law firm that now employs several dozen lawyers, and its headquarters take up an entire city block. There's no moniker on the outside, but everyone knows it's the Murdaughs' firm. Buster Murdaugh's great-great-grandfather is the man who started it all.
Buster's father, Alex, was an attorney for the firm, but before having his law license suspended in September of 2021, he was also fired from the family's firm over the fact that millions of dollars turned up missing.
Alex is at the center of unfolding drama in the tiny town, and Buster has been thrust into the spotlight along with his dad. Keep reading to find out who Buster is and what happened to him.
Who is Buster Murdaugh and what happened to him?
Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh is the eldest and now the only son of the once renowned attorney Alex Murdaugh. The 25-year-old is a graduate of Wofford College’s Government and International Affairs program. It’s also been reported that Buster attended the University of South Carolina School of Law to follow in his father’s footsteps but was kicked out in Spring 2019 for plagiarism. Then, Buster’s life would take a horrific turn.
On June 7, Buster’s mother, Maggie, and his younger brother, Paul, were shot multiple times at the family’s sprawling estate. No one was arrested for the heinous crime, which brought scrutiny into every nook and cranny of his father’s life. After Maggie and Paul were tragically killed, the family made headlines, and then just three months later, Alex was back in the news after a bullet grazed his head.
Alex told police that he had been shot on a road in rural Hampton County, S.C. on Sept. 4 while he was changing a tire. However, days later, Alex was arrested. According to the U.S. Sun, per court documents, Alex was arrested in connection to an insurance fraud scheme that consisted of him arranging his own killing for Buster to collect the $10 million life insurance payout. Alex ended up coming forward that he hired an associate of his to kill him.
The Murdaugh saga will be spotlighted on 'Dateline' episode "Murdaugh: Power, Privilege & Scandal."
In September of 2021, Alex made Buster the sole proprietor of financial affairs, and now a trio of plaintiffs has filed motions in civil court to freeze Alex's and Buster's assets, which made headlines. There's also an investigation into their current and previous spending as well as property transfers because allegedly Alex has been hiding money.
Alex is facing multiple criminal charges and civil suits related to stealing money from clients and his law partners, as well as his deceased housekeeper's family. Buster's father is also facing a 2019 wrongful death suit stemming back from a February 2019 boat crash where his late son, Paul, was charged in the death of a 19-year-old passenger, Malloy Beach.
Buster's father remains in jail without bond. The Dateline episode airing on Oct. 29 will feature family members of their deceased housekeeper and the family of the girl killed in the boating accident. Also, there will be talk for the first time about Alex's latest indictment for allegedly misappropriating insurance money.
Be sure to watch the Dateline episode "Murdaugh: Power, Privilege & Scandal" on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.