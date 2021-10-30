Why Has Buster Murdaugh Been Dragged Into the National Spotlight? Here's What Happened

The Murdaughs are well known in the small town of Hampton, S.C., located north of Savannah, Ga. Over a century ago, the family founded a law firm that now employs several dozen lawyers, and its headquarters take up an entire city block. There's no moniker on the outside, but everyone knows it's the Murdaughs' firm. Buster Murdaugh's great-great-grandfather is the man who started it all.

Buster's father, Alex, was an attorney for the firm, but before having his law license suspended in September of 2021, he was also fired from the family's firm over the fact that millions of dollars turned up missing.

Alex is at the center of unfolding drama in the tiny town, and Buster has been thrust into the spotlight along with his dad. Keep reading to find out who Buster is and what happened to him.