Alex Murdaugh Has Two Brothers and One Sister — Who Are They?

Since the early 1900s, the Murdaugh family has been a prominent and well-respected name in law in South Carolina. But in 2021, that all changed after former personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh was accused of killing his wife Maggie and their youngest son Paul at their family’s hunting lodge.

As it turned out, this double homicide charge was just one of Alex Murdaugh’s many criminal charges. He was charged with a list of crimes relating to his work, including nine counts of tax evasion, stealing lawsuit settlement money from badly injured clients, a drug ring, and a money laundering scheme to name a few. Alex Murdaugh is one of four children. In addition to his parents, how do his siblings feel about these charges against him? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Youtube/Good Morning America Alex Murdaugh and his late wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh

Does Alex Murdaugh have siblings?

Alex Murdaugh has two brothers and one sister. His older brother, Randolph (Randy) Murdaugh IV, is also a lawyer who works at the firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (now known as Parker Law Group), which was established by their great-grandfather in 1910. Randy focuses on large trucking cases, railroad cases, product liability cases, as well as automobile wreck cases.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Randy filed a lawsuit against brother Alex for $90,000 of unpaid debt in money and equipment, per Bluffton Today. Randy lives in Hampton, S.C., and is married to his wife, Christy. They have two daughters that attend the University of South Carolina.

Alex's younger brother is John Marvin Murdaugh. Unlike his older brothers, John Marvin didn't follow the family's law legacy and instead opened two equipment rental companies in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina. John has been married to his wife Elizabeth Arnett since 2008. They reside in Okatie, S.C., and have three children. Following Maggie and Paul's tragic deaths in 2021, the two brothers appeared on Good Morning America to show public support for their brother.

Alex also has a sister, Lynn Murdaugh Goettee. Not much is known about her; however, she is seen in the TikTok below arriving at court for the Murdaugh murder trial.