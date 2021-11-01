‘Dateline' Episode "Murdaugh: Power, Privilege, and Scandal" Reveals Where Alex Murdaugh Is Now

The Oct. 29 episode of Dateline, "Murdaugh: Power, Privilege, and Scandal," explored the mystifying rise and fall of once renowned attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family. The case involves everything from murder to mystery to drug addiction and theft. Over a century ago, Alex's great grandfather founded a law firm that now employs dozens of lawyers in Hampton, S.C.. Alex joined the firm as a staff attorney and went on to make partner before his world of prestige completely shattered.

Article continues below advertisement

On June 7, 2021, Alex's wife Maggie and his youngest son Paul, were shot and killed at the family's sprawling estate in Hampton. No one was arrested for the heinous crime, which bought major scrutiny into every nook of Alex's life. After making headlines last summer, Alex was again in the news months later. He had supposedly been shot while trying to change his flat tire on a rural road.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Per Yahoo News, the shooting was just a ploy so his eldest and now only son Buster Murdaugh would receive $10 million from his life insurance policy. According to an affidavit, "Mr. Murdaugh supplied Mr. Smith with a firearm and directed Mr. Smith to shoot him in the head." From there, things got worse, and in September, Alex was arrested for insurance fraud and went to rehab for his opioid addiction. But that was only the beginning. Where is he now?

Where is Alex Murdough now? The bullet that had been fired in the suicide-by-hire plot only grazed Alex's head, so he walked away without any extensive injuries. He was arrested for the incident and was then let out on a $20,000 bond. Article continues below advertisement From jail, he went straight to rehab and was arrested again. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a statement in the New York Post about Alex's arrest. SLED disclosed that after Alex was released from the Orlando, Fla. facility, he was "taken into custody on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses tied to the 2018 mysterious death of his longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield." Alex now is being held without bond at the Richland County Detention Center in Columbia, S.C. Two lawsuits have also been filed against Alex by those affected by a fatal 2019 boat crash caused by his youngest son, the late Paul Murdaugh. Article continues below advertisement Source: Facebook Mallory Beach was killed in the incident. Paul, who was a teenager at the time of the crash, was charged with two counts of boating under the influence and causing bodily injury, and one court of boating under the influence causing death. Article continues below advertisement Alex also faces charges in two criminal cases and a slew of civil lawsuits, including a wrongful death suit against him on behalf of Mallory Beach and Connor Cook, who was her boyfriend and a passenger on the vessel. Before going to jail, Alex gave Buster power of attorney. A legal motion has been filed against Alex for his assets to be frozen. The motion filed, according to WCTI ABC News, claims that Alex has been "engaged in repeated dishonesty, deception, and fraud. He has shown that he will go to extraordinary lengths to misappropriate, steal, transfer or otherwise dispose of money in a manner that benefits him or his family, with complete disregard for the interests of third persons."